When I played Dungeons & Dragons for the first time last year, my world expanded. I wondered, “Where has this been all my life? Why didn’t I start playing when I was a kid?”

D&D is a pen and paper game in which one player, the Dungeon Master, describes a world that the other players interact with, rolling dice to determine their success. Over the course of gameplay, the players tell a story together. It is, essentially, structured imaginative play.



