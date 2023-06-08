When I played Dungeons & Dragons for the first time last year, my world expanded. I wondered, “Where has this been all my life? Why didn’t I start playing when I was a kid?”
D&D is a pen and paper game in which one player, the Dungeon Master, describes a world that the other players interact with, rolling dice to determine their success. Over the course of gameplay, the players tell a story together. It is, essentially, structured imaginative play.
The truth is, I know why it took me so long to play this enduringly popular roleplaying game. The barrier of entry can be quite high.
While the basic rules are available online, there are multiple books that detail the intricacies of play as well as dice, miniatures, map-making tools, the list goes on. It can get expensive quickly.
The rules of play are complex — as evidenced by the 316-page Player’s Handbook — which can be overwhelming for a beginning player who, like me, may feel like they have to learn a new language to comprehend even the basics of the game.
Additionally, this is a social game. Finding the right group of 4-6 people who want to play the game, want to play with each other, and have the time and resources to do so can be a challenge.
In fact, it was a young library patron looking for a way to play roleplaying games who started me on the path to create a Dungeons & Dragons program at the library. After months of conversations, mountains of research, and some diligent prep work, it appears that he wasn’t the only one.
Folks interested in the game have been coming out of the woodwork, from beginners who have never played before to those with years of experience. Since we added a few D&D books to our shelves early this year, they have been in high demand. On June 2, we hosted a Dungeons & Dragons Character Creation Workshop where more than 30 interested pre-teens and teens worked their way through the multi-step process of creating a character. Looking ahead, this summer’s D&D program, designed for 9- to 16-year-olds already has a number of registrants.
Every Friday this summer, from June 8 through July 28, the library will host a Dungeons & Dragons game for pre-teens and teens. Each session is a one-shot adventure, which means the players will complete a short adventure from beginning to end in one two-hour period. This is a great program for curious beginners with zero experience as well as anyone who wants to play a game they love with new faces.
In addition to providing the space and resources to play, this program offers players an opportunity to meet new people and possibly develop lasting friendships. I hope this is just the beginning of building a Dungeons & Dragons community here at the library.
Molly Benson is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone