The crisp air of early November always seems to carry nostalgia. The rush of summer and back-to-school blows out with the leaves.
You find yourself reflecting on time, family, and impending holidays, and wanting only a latte, a sweater, and your favorite book — or a hot toddy and a movie, in our case.
For faithful cinephiles, streaming devices played an outsized role during the initial months of the pandemic. With beloved cinemas, like the Fox, shuttered, public libraries became a great source of comfort.
They offered thousands of DVDs and online movie streaming through Kanopy. They even checked out projectors, DVD players, and multimedia speakers — our homes could become tiny theaters.
Even if we couldn’t see new releases, we could return to our personal classics, our comfort movies. In that spirit, we have a few recurring autumn favorites, movies that fit the falling temperatures.
Wes Anderson’s “Rushmore” follows the spirited teen protagonist through a year of school, love-life, and loss. With a brilliant cast, biting humor, and heartbreaking adolescent lessons, this film lovingly reminds us of the tribulations of growing up and how we struggle to find our place, yet stay true to ourselves.
It sparks memories of back-to-school supplies, new teachers, the smell of pencils being sharpened, and the excitement and fear each new fall term held.
Although Halloween has passed, we savor the horror genre throughout November. “The Shining” is a fall essential for us (and our colleague Taylor who recently wrote about it, too!), especially in Colorado.
As the days shorten and the movie descends into winter, some of us can relate to the madness into which Jack Torrence falls (though, hopefully, we don’t talk to bygone bartenders and take up ax wielding). The film continues to engross and terrify guests at the
Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, where the 1980 film and 1997 miniseries were shot and which Stephen King credited as inspiring him to write the book. For the brave, nothing is more pleasurably terrifying than this movie on a snowy evening.
It’s hard to talk nostalgic fall favorites without mentioning “Stand by Me,” a coming-of-age film directed by Rob Reiner, whose films from the 1980s (“This Is Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride”) form a kind of nostalgia roster.
“Stand by Me” tells the story of four friends, all 12 years old, in Castle Rock, Oregon, who set out on Labor Day weekend in 1959 to find the body of a missing boy. Along the way, the friends confront bullies, reveal family traumas, and have an unforgettable encounter with leeches.
The movie captures the fragile, fleeting space between childhood and growing up. It’s also based on a Stephen King novella, “The Body,” one of four novellas in his collection “Different Seasons,” another perfect-for-fall offering.
So, if you find yourself a little wistful, watching the cottonwoods yellow and smelling wood smoke on the air, try embracing it.
Research in psychology increasingly finds that nostalgia is a pro-social emotion, fostering empathy and connection to others, and enabling the making of meaning in our lives.
In other words, grab that hot toddy, check out a movie (and even a projector), and indulge.
Jesse Gilham is a freelance writer and lifelong Montrose Library enthusiast. Amy Dickinson is a Teen Services librarian at the Montrose Library.