Well, here we are at a time of transitions: summer to fall, vacation to school & virtual to in-person programming.
That is correct, beginning the week of Sept. 13 the Montrose Regional Library will begin providing in-person programming in the Youth Services Department. So what does that mean? It means your local library will renew many of the weekly activities for children that we have all missed the past year and a half. Additionally, some exciting events for the community will appear this fall, as well as the return of a much-loved learning tool from the last several months. If you would like at least a few more details, then read on my dear library patron.
First, a time-honored tradition returns to your local library: story times are making a comeback this fall! You will be pleased to learn that we will host three weekly story events on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Look for Ms. Tina and new librarian Ms. Molly on Mondays, when they’ll entertain and educate you with STREAM-related stories, activities and crafts.
Next on Tuesday mornings, Mr. James will host kids, their parents and in-home daycare providers for a preschool story time full of reading and playing with a short craft to follow. Then on Wednesday mornings, Ms. Elizabeth and another new face, Ms. Nancy, will share stories and activities with the youngest learners in Montrose – the infants and toddlers. All story times are for 3-6-year-olds (except Wednesday’s story time) and will begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 10:30. Due to health and safety concerns, all morning story time programs will occur outside on the East Lawn beside the library.
Second, our popular afternoon kids’ programs are back this fall, starting with STREAM Junior on Mondays from 4-4:45 p.m. You will learn about science and art through stories and simple activities and crafts. This program is designed for 5-8-year-olds and a parent or guardian.
Up next on Tuesdays will be Reading to Rover, for which youth sign up to read to a therapy dog in the library, and STREAM for older kids ages 8-11 years. The former event runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and the latter from 4-4:45 in the meeting room. Wednesdays are again reserved for LEGO Club from 3-4 p.m., where kids ages 4-11 build and explore with LEGOs and finally on Thursdays, Chess Club returns with virtual and in-person lessons and play from 3:30-5:30 p.m. again, in the meeting room.
Finally, a few big events are coming up this fall. Join Ms. Tina at the Botanic Gardens on Saturday Sept. 11 for a Pizza Harvest. Participants will listen to a family story and harvest a pizza-themed children’s garden full of fresh ingredients to grill up some pizza – yum!
Another library collaboration this school year is with the National Education Association. Not only will dogsleds and telescopes be involved, but also there is going to be a Kickoff Party at the library for it! Join us on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for food, games, activities and fun for the whole family. And remember that September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, so be sure to swing by and ask about a library card if you or family member have yet to get one.
I hope I’ve more than wetted your appetite for upcoming library events. Families and children are welcome to participate in any and all youth programs (even adults can join in on the Chess fun). We hope to see you soon at your friendly neighborhood library!
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
