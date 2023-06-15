Father’s Day is this weekend and so I’m reflecting on how my childhood was full of happy memories with my Dad. Going to the county landfill was one of my favorite pastimes (I was a weird kid).

I loved it because, on the drive out there, my Dad and I would make up stories together. He would tell me about the adobe soil that forms the moonlike hills and valleys of the “‘dobies east of town," and how the first people of our region used the soil to make clay pots and bricks. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?