Father’s Day is this weekend and so I’m reflecting on how my childhood was full of happy memories with my Dad. Going to the county landfill was one of my favorite pastimes (I was a weird kid).
I loved it because, on the drive out there, my Dad and I would make up stories together. He would tell me about the adobe soil that forms the moonlike hills and valleys of the “‘dobies east of town," and how the first people of our region used the soil to make clay pots and bricks.
We would envision the lives of early pioneers (Dad and I share an affinity for history) and then imagine silly scenarios for them that would send me giggling. My dad taught me a million little lessons as I grew up — some that stuck with me; how to ride a motorcycle, throw a football, grow a tomato, but most of which I ignored until I was old enough to understand their value.
But the most important thing I learned from him was the usefulness of knowledge, especially knowledge that could be gained from books. He and I both love reading and books of all kinds, and we both tend to accumulate books like treasure hoarders.
As I watch my husband and our own daughters grow and bond, I reflect on how lucky we, my daughters and I, are to have dads who love us. In honor of these great guys, let’s celebrate some of my favorite “Girl Dads” from the literary world.
Of course, Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is probably everyone’s first choice when thinking of “Great Fathers” in literature. Honorable, trustworthy, and kind, Atticus has been a role model for many readers who grew up with Lee’s novel.
Atticus loves his younger child, Scout, though (or perhaps because) she is feisty and more than a little unruly. But Scout is smart, and Atticus treats her with respect and never talks down to her. I love the relationship between Atticus and Scout — their mutual admiration for one another and their shared values about human dignity. I mean, it is obvious that Atticus is pretty much the gold standard by which all other fictional dads are measured.
Carson Drew, the father of my ultimate second grade role model, Nancy Drew, is another great fictional dad. He’s debonair, sure, and wildly successful as an attorney. He’s also fairly absent, somewhat distracted, and a little old-fashioned, even back in the 80s when I first started reading Nancy Drew. But he trusts Nancy to solve dangerous mysteries, even though she’s a girl! He truly values her instincts and opinions, and he encourages her in her sleuthing career.
When the two of them work together, as they often do, it is usually Nancy who has to rescue her father from the nefarious villains of the story. Plus, Carson is a single dad raising a teenage girl. I always appreciated and aspired to Nancy’s independence and confidence, and those are qualities that I like to believe her dad appreciates in her too.
Another favorite literary dad of mine is more of a parent by choice. Matthew Cuthbert from L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” never imagined he would want to take care of the titular red-headed orphan girl at all.
If you remember, he and his sister Marilla wanted a boy to help out on their farm, and it was only through a mix up at the orphanage that Anne was sent to them. However, Matthew’s tender heart is warmed by the headstrong and dramatic Anne (with an “e”) and the two of them grow inseparable over the course of the book series.
My favorite part is when Matthew buys Anne the dress she wants, complete with “puffed sleeves” even over Marilla’s objections. Matthew is sweet and quiet, and eternally delighted by Anne’s presence in their lives.
Though, like many readers, I was traumatized by Ned Stark’s story arc in George R.R. Martin’s “A Game of Thrones.” Ned is, undoubtedly, a great dad to all of the Stark children. I especially love the way he relates to his youngest daughter Arya, though. She is a very unconventional girl, preferring to learn to fight with her sword, Needle, instead of practicing her embroidery like her big sister Sansa.
Arya is different, and Ned sees and honors her differences. He encourages her in her interests, and supports who she is. It’s the love she has for her father that propels Arya through the rest of her story, and his belief in her that leads her to becoming the powerful character she grows to be.
I guess it’s no surprise that some of my favorite literary dads have daughters that tend toward rebellion and drama (sorry Dad!). But I also appreciate that these fictional fathers share traits that my own dad possesses — patience, kindness, and most of all a sense of humor.
Thanks to all the dads out there, and especially to those raising strong girls. May they grow up to recognize qualities their own dads share with the greats of the fictional world.
Sara Rinne is the head of Adult Services at the Montrose Regional Library.