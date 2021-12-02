As a child, I wanted to be: a writer/large animal veterinarian, writer/forensic pathologist, writer/accountant, writer/astronomer, screenwriter/homesteader, or book store owner/researcher. (Any kind of research would suffice: rare books, exploding stars, insects, crustaceans.) I never hoped to be just one thing and, while no one in my family engaged in any of the aforementioned professions, I read lots of books and, thus, knew forensic pathologists, veterinarians, sled dog runners, and more.
Part of the beauty of STEAM education is its emphasis on integration, on using and weaving multiple disciplines — Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics — to more effectively explore the world, with its complexity of problems and interactions. It very definitely is not just one thing.
Research on the benefits of STEAM education has shown that STEAM promotes problem-solving, higher level critical thinking, innovation, and motivation. Part of the beauty of libraries is their emphasis on community and collaborative learning, on serving as access points to a diversity of ideas and existing as shared public space.
Now, imagine you could drop by the library to create your own stop-motion animation set against iconic backdrops of Montrose County. Imagine you could test various materials in a wind tunnel, at the library, to understand how forces act upon them. Imagine you could collaboratively create a public story about STEAM superheroes in the community.
You don’t have to imagine because this is possible. (Child me already wants to be an animator/aerodynamicist.) The library received a Star Net STEAM Equity grant which aims to foster equitable STEAM learning and career paths for tweens and their families. As a part of the grant, we’ll host a variety of bilingual STEAM exhibits over the course of four years.
The first — We’re Super Creative!/¡Somos Super Creativas! — has arrived and will be open to the public by the time this article goes to press. Visit the library, and you can try out an animation station, experiment with a wind tunnel, and add to a story wall celebrating STEAM heroes. (Suggested book pairings, respectively: the graphic novel “I Moved to Los Angeles to Work in Animation,” Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff,” and Margot Lee Shetterly’s “Hidden Figures.”)
While the grant focuses on encouraging STEAM exploration for those between the ages of 10 and 13, all are welcome. Stop by and experiment if you have a book to pick up or return. Check it out after a meeting or study session. Classes and student groups may set up library tours that include time with the exhibits, if they desire.
In line with STEAM principles, we hope to collaborate and integrate these experiences into the community. This includes embracing unique ways to share the exhibits as widely as possible, so we might reach all the future radiologist/poets, aviation mechanic/chefs, director/astrophysicists, librarian/dog trainers — that is, all young thinkers, who all are so much more than just one thing.
Amy Dickinson is Teen Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.