“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” — Pablo Picasso.
There is nothing quite like seeing the eyes of a child light up when they see something they created on display for everyone to see. Whether it be on their home refrigerator, at school or here at the library, they feel a sense of pride knowing that a piece of their artwork is displayed for others to enjoy.
Here in the youth services department at the library, we have been running a program called the Young Artists Gallery Wall for a few months now. Each month, themed art activity bags are prepared for any child under the age of 12 to take home and create their very own works of art. There are enough supplies for each child to make two projects, one to keep and one to bring back to the library to be put on display.
While the feeling a child gets when their art is displayed is important, just as significant is the process of creating it in the first place. It is completely up to them what their creation should look like and inspiration can come from anywhere: laying on the ground and observing the night sky, investigating tiny little drops of morning dew on the grass, even the playful look on their pet’s face when they play with them. All of these things can draw up fantastic creations from the depths of their imagination. Every time they make a choice about what color to use or what shape to draw, they are building new pathways in their brain to use in the future.
Creating art can also be a valuable tool in building a child’s sense of self-esteem and confidence. Instead of saying “that looks nice” when they show you their work, ask them questions and allow them to explain their creative process. “Why did you choose to color the sky purple?” “What kind of food do you think an orange dragon eats?” When you invest in and support a child’s creativity, they gain confidence in themselves and their choices. This inspires them to take risks and try new things.
Each month, I look forward to switching the gallery wall to the new artwork. Since the children bring their projects throughout the entire month before it goes on display, it’s like opening a box of presents every time I pull them out. From stained glass leaves to tie dye turkeys to winter stockings, each piece of art is as individual as the child who created it. The Young Artists Gallery Wall art bags will be available monthly through May, so swing by the library to pick up a bag for your child. Curbside and delivery are available by request by calling 970-964-1200 or emailing montroselibrarykids@gmail.com while supplies last.
Elizabeth Cook is a youth services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
