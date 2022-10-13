The Youth Services Department at the Montrose Library has always had video or electronic games for kids and teens to engage in.
Over time, the games have evolved, through trial and error, from static desktop games to our Nintendo Switches, which we have had for several years now.
Many parents and caregivers do not give a second thought to their kids sitting down at the video games and building a Minecraft world or racing with Garfield Kart, but others may hesitate and wonder why the library has video games available for children.
What place do they have here? We understand the concern about screen time and tech fatigue, but video games, if utilized appropriately, can educate and develop many important skills.
The first obvious reason kids play the video games on the library Switches will be the recreational aspect. They may not have access to this format at home and this is something new and fun to experiment in.
The second reason, and arguably the biggest, is the interaction and camaraderie experienced by the players. Many children are able to open up and socialize with others they may not get to know in other circumstances. A bonding occurs between two kids learning about and having fun through a common link. It is also provides a great opportunity for parents and grandparents to engage in a child-initiated activity and allow your child to take the lead.
Through the games, we also see many children become educators and leaders within their peer groups.
Some games are quite learning intensive, and tutoring others allows some kids to shine. It requires knowledge of the game, patience, and an understanding of how someone else learns.
In addition, the games themselves can teach creativity, artistry, engineering skills, critical thinking, teamwork, and strategy, plus fine motor skills and coordination to use the game controllers.
A final connection between the library and video games would be, of course, books. Many of the games have extensive storylines created for the players and those cross over into entertaining chapter and graphic novel series for young readers, such as Minecraft, Splatoon, and Super Mario.
There are also non-fiction books about how to play the games, as well as the back-stories of the characters. There are even books on careers as a video game designer.
The Youth Services video games vary in their gaming style and difficulty so children from preschool to high school can enjoy something. We ask that everyone abide by simple rules of fair play — no bullying, use clean language, keep to the time limits, and respect the equipment.
If you should have any questions about the games, please stop by and have a chat with a Youth Services librarian. We have researched, and played, each of the chosen games to determine appropriateness and skill level for young players. Maybe you could even try your hand at one of the games!
Tina Meiners is the head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone