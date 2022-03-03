If you’ve been to the Marguerite H. Gill Children’s Room, you’d see that we are no stranger to gaming in the library. Youth Services has a huge chessboard, a mini kitchen, and four Nintendo Switch consoles with an array of E rated games like Mario Kart 8 and Overcooked 2, some of which are my personal favorites.
There is a long history of gaming in libraries which can be traced back to the 19th century where libraries first offered chess clubs as a recreational activity. During the Great Depression, libraries provided patrons a much needed pastime by developing puzzle contests. They also developed a circulating toy and game collection. Presently, some libraries have Library of Things, non-print materials like ukuleles, snowshoes, bicycles, and iPads that are able to be checked out.
If you’ve been in the library, you may have noticed that we have a current suggestion board up near our fearless leader’s office (aka Paul), where we ask what kind of materials you’d like to see in our Library of Things. Some suggestions, thus far include current gaming consoles and games which other libraries in the country offer to be checked out and returned within a week or two. In the last five years, video games in libraries have become incredibly popular, and an integral part of services that are offered to patrons to explore new technology and bring people together.
It’s the last part — the bringing people together — that I love about gaming. I’ve seen first hand how games truly bring people together, whether it is with a mutual acquaintance or a stranger, gaming gives people the opportunity to interact with one another by playing together. There are nights where folks can be seen playing games on the computers near the Reference Desk. They are playing online with friends or locally with the person sitting next them. Conversations range from playing the game itself to casual talks that result in getting to know the new acquaintance who shares a passion for games.
In addition, according to the American Libraries Association Games and Gaming Round Table, “gam[ing] encourages language skills through peer learning, encourages literacy activities like reading, writing, and creating content about and around the game, can enrich vocabulary, and can be healthy (i.e. Just Dance and Wii Sports).”
Bringing more gaming opportunities to teens and adults is a passion of mine and that is why I am so happy to announce that we will have our first ever Teen(ish) Game Night on March 16 from 5-7 p.m. We’ll have Nintendo Switch consoles to play and try out. We’ll also have board games and a VR headset.
Additionally, if you have a portable console and E rated/E10+ games, you’re more than welcome to bring them to the event! Lastly, who could forget about snacks? Pizza will be our main course! Ages 12-18 welcome.
If you’d like to attend, you can email me at aascencio@montroselibrary.org. Registration is required to ensure there will be enough pizza on hand!
Addy Ascencio is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.