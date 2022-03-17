Tucked away in its own little nook in the back of the library, you’ll find the Adult Spanish Collection. At first glance, you’ll see the book displays with the theme of the month (this month is International Women’s Day), but as you look more closely you’ll find yourself perusing the works of prominent Spanish literary figures like Gabriel García Márquez and Isabel Allende. You may also have stumbled onto our non-fiction section of self-help books, small-business guides, and cookbooks.
If you’re looking for ESL materials we offer texts, workbooks, and audiobooks to help along your language-learning journey. We also have graphic novels, Young Adult fiction, biographies, music, movies, and magazines to enjoy! With a library card, you also can download Libby and Kanopy, which you can use to access Spanish language audiobooks and movies on your smartphone or tablet!
You may be wondering, how do I get a library card? It’s easy! Just come on into the library and talk to one of our folks at the Ask Here desk, where they’ll help you get your card. You can use your card to check out up to 40 items at a time.
If you’ve browsed the Adult Spanish collection and don’t find what you want or need, please let us know and we’ll work to add it to the collection. We’re always happy to take suggestions for our collection and programming. Tell us what you think about the Spanish collection next time you visit the library!
Conozca la Colección de Libros en Español en la Biblioteca
Escondido en su propio rinconcito al fondo de la biblioteca, se encuentra la colección de libros en español para adultos. A primera vista, llama la atención la exposición de libros con el tema del mes (el tema de este mes es el Día Internacional de la Mujer). Pero al fijarse de cerca se encontrará con las obras de figuras literarias destacadas de la literatura española como Gabriel García Márquez e Isabel Allende. Del mismo modo puede toparse con la sección de literatura de no ficción con libros de autoayuda, guías para empresas pequeñas, y libros de cocina.
Si busca libros para aprender inglés ofrecemos textos, libros de ejercicios, y audiolibros para facilitar su aprendizaje. ¡También contamos con novelas gráficas, ficción para adolescentes, biografías, música, películas, y revistas para disfrutar! Su tarjeta de biblioteca también le da acceso a las aplicaciones Libby y Kanopy, que usted puede descargar para escuchar libros y mirar películas en español en su smartphone o tablet.
Se preguntará, ¿cómo consigo una tarjeta de biblioteca? ¡Es fácil! Simplemente visite la biblioteca y hable con el asistente en la mesa Ask Here, y ellos le ayudarán a conseguir una tarjeta. Puede sacar hasta 40 artículos a la vez con su tarjeta.
Si ha visto la colección en español para adultos y no encuentra lo que busca, por favor háganoslo saber y trabajaremos para agregarlo a la colección. Siempre estamos dispuestos a tomar sus sugerencias para nuestras colecciones y programación. ¡Cuéntenos qué le parece la colección en español en su próxima visita a la biblioteca!
John Arenas and Addy Ascencio are Adult Services librarians at the Montrose Regional Library.