Oh graphic novels, the most stable and consistent relationship I’ve had in my life. Also the most complex, biting my tongue when I hear it referred to as anything but a “real book” despite the incredible literacy offerings it provides. Do I have news for you, fellow grown patrons.
Adult Services has been delving into a big shifting project: expanding adult graphic novels by dedicating a specific section for them rather than the previous method of keeping them in our Dewey 700s.
As the genre grows in popularity, the demand too has been coming in from patrons looking for titles and across the larger consortium we are a part of. It is a monumental task, but one that became necessary for patron searchability and overall uniformity with Children’s and Teens graphics.
Graphic novels aren’t just for kids despite the reputation that it seems to carry, the aforementioned echoes of it not being a “real book” return to us. Graphics regularly provide highly mature stories and conceptually difficult themes. What is being missed is the dynamic form of storytelling graphics can provide in a way novels could only dream of.
My mother instilled a love of graphics in me from a young age, with Naruto as my first manga in my brother’s “Shonen Jump” copies while “Fables” was my first graphic novel experience. My mom and brother both struggle with dyslexia, and graphics provided a meaningful gateway of following the story when a page of words can be too much and easy to read fonts. There’s a magic in experiencing a story through the word and art combination.
The risk with a proper novel sometimes is the habit of telling without showing, spiraling deeply into the descriptive you lose the vision completely.
The art of graphics and the various styles of those chosen to illustrate the story can provide detail and emotion that could otherwise become jumbled. A personal connection forms in watching the characters going through hardships and joys with each panel, much like watching a TV show or movie.
Works like Marjorie Liu’s “Monstress” provide the heights of steampunk fantasy with its highly detailed art, while James Tynion IV “Department of Truth” delves into the paranoia of conspiracy and reality with its hazy, muted splattered style.
Graphic novels get its life from the many artists, colorists, and letterers turning a manuscript into something bigger; you can almost hear how a character sounds based on body language, speech bubble and font design choices.
We’ve seen a rise in graphic novels being adapted into TV and movies, with Marvel having dominance in the box office while televised works such as Robert Kirkman’s “The Walking Dead” or recently adapted “Chainsaw Man” by Tatsuki Fujimoto have driven patrons through our doors searching for a deeper dive into the story mythos.
Nonfiction graphics also provide the visuals to high concepts that in words can be difficult to grasp unless you have a level of expertise, while memoir allows for a literal chance to see through the eyes of another.
I am so excited for you to peruse our new adult Graphic Novel section, located right at the tail end of Science Fiction. She’s a work in progress still, but shaping up to be something really special for adult graphic fans. The books are brimming with adventures and drama and that sweet, sweet art and I hope you fall in love with them just as much as I have.
Nancy Nightingale is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
