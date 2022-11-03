Recently after being asked “where do you work?” I found myself adding “I wonder if people realize what a great library we have here” It reminded me of something longtime cataloguer, Susan Hartman, told me in training six years ago: “this is a great library” she said with a smile.

It didn’t take me six years to realize she was right. It’s not just pride in our workplace. Great things are happening at this library, and we have the voters of this community to thank for that.



