Recently after being asked “where do you work?” I found myself adding “I wonder if people realize what a great library we have here” It reminded me of something longtime cataloguer, Susan Hartman, told me in training six years ago: “this is a great library” she said with a smile.
It didn’t take me six years to realize she was right. It’s not just pride in our workplace. Great things are happening at this library, and we have the voters of this community to thank for that.
Five years ago we asked for your support to increase funding, and with voter approval we were able to resume being open seven days a week, add more materials, expand programming and outreach services, and get to that backlog of maintenance projects needed at both our Montrose and Naturita branches.
As we’ve added new staff members over the past few years, I have witnessed all the creative energy they have brought to every aspect of library services.
Not only do we have robust programming for children of all ages, but teens now have a book club of their own, game nights, a maker’s series, and a Teen Advisory Board that has redesigned their own space inside the library.
Our adult programming is going strong, with popular programs like the library book club, Crafternoon, Intro to Mindfulness, and fun new programs every season.
We didn’t stop with just adding lots more programming though. Our tireless staff also continues to find better ways to serve the needs of the community like Mr. James’ SafeSitter babysitting training, and our passport services, provided by Ruby Corona and Elizabeth Cook.
One new service I find particularly intriguing is the Library of Things. Libraries can be places where you check out more than just books! The “things” include a sewing machine, gardening tools, board games, a ukulele, a disc golf set, and other useful and fun objects.
When the pandemic hit, many libraries had to put everything on hold. But our staff immediately got to work with ideas about how to continue providing materials and programming. We gave you the option of picking up your books at curbside or having them delivered with our new Bookvan, provided by a generous donor. And many of our programs were quickly revamped so they could be done via Zoom.
The pandemic has eased, but library delivery service has proven to be an essential service we are happy to continue.
In 2019 we migrated to the Marmot library network, allowing us to share books and other materials with libraries all across Colorado which you can request online with just a few clicks. And in 2020, we expanded Overdrive, which gave you increased access to thousands more eBooks and downloadable audiobooks through the Libby app.
It has been pretty cool to hear friends talking about how easy it is to search the catalog from their phones and find something interesting to read and listen to, whenever, wherever!
When I read articles about libraries struggling to maintain enough funding to stay open — like one recently about a town in Michigan that voted to defund its library, and another about a constitutional amendment in West Virginia that will drastically cut funding to libraries across the whole state—I feel grateful for the trust and approval given by this community. Our libraries are thriving because of you.
