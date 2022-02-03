The Montrose Regional Library Outreach Services team is gearing up for a terrific year.
• My name is Karen Funke and I am the new department head for our team. My husband and I recently moved to Montrose from Bozeman, Montana. During my time in Montana I completed my master’s degree in Education and worked as the Communications and Scholarship Director for the College of Education, Health and Human Development at Montana State University. I am so excited to be part of the Montrose Regional Library staff and am looking forward to our summer of outreach opportunities.
• My name is Dustin Robinson, and I am the new Outreach Services Assistant at the Montrose Regional Library. In school, I studied political science in Lexington, Kentucky (Go Big Blue), and industrial maintenance in Renton, Washington. My previous work experience is in warehouse operations leadership and transportation operations leadership. Bringing the library’s programming to the community on the Bookmobile and Book Van is what I most look forward to in my new role supporting the Outreach Services team.
When I am not supporting the Outreach Services team at work, you can find me playing computer games, playing board games, or trying to learn disc golf. I look forward to bringing the library outside of the building, and hope to see you at a Bookmobile or Book Van stop soon.
• Hello, my name is Alondra Ramirez and I have been with the library for the past seven years. I have traveled throughout the facility starting in the Circulation Department, then Youth Services and Outreach Departments. I am now completely dedicated to the Outreach Services team. I love being a part of Outreach because I get to be involved with our community to show we are more than just books. I also get to reach out to the Latin community to get more people interested in the library. Thankfully we are starting the year with new staff and a new building.
We hope to have the bookmobile back on the road and available at events and regular stops in Olathe and Montrose this summer. Our sprinter van continues to make weekly home deliveries of books, movies, and more. If you would like library materials delivered to your door, visit our website at www.montroselibrary.org to place holds on the items you are interested in. Feel free to call us in the Outreach Services Department at 970-964-2556. See you out on the road!
Karen Funke is head of Outreach Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone