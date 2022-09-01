LIBRARY: Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card

My first library card lived on a bookmobile that came through town every two weeks. That 32-foot-long bus was a magical place of possibility. There I started to develop my own reading preferences that helped me grow into the voracious reader that I am today.
My formative library experience demonstrates why every September, libraries across the nation join the American Library Association to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, reminding parents, caregivers, teachers, and children that having your very own library card is an important step in the journey of a lifelong learner.
This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library.
There are so many ways to celebrate Library Sign-Up Month! Find your voice at the Montrose Regional La La La Library by checking out these musical children’s resources:
You don’t even have to leave your house to access our online databases. Scholastic BookFlix has Music and Rhyme fiction and non-fiction book pairings, and you can find out more about the science of sound with hands-on projects and videos on Scholastic ScienceFlix.
At the library, check out “I Got Rhythm,” by Connie Schofield-Morrison to get your kids moving and shaking to the rhythm of everyday life and then explore the sounds of musical instruments in “Plinka Plinka Shake Shake,” by Emma Garcia. Sing and dance alongside these picture books with the child-safe instruments in our Growing Readers Together (GRT) Music kit.
Older, independent readers might want to dive into a world where music is magic in “The Mystwick School of Musicraft,” by Jessica Khoury, and young rockers may feel a connection with the fiercely independent main character of “The First Rule of Punk,” by Celia C. Pérez.
Want to try your hand at a musical instrument? Check out a Ukulele and start strumming! You can get even more out of your ukulele experience by borrowing the “Kid’s Ukulele Songbook,” by Emily Arrow.
When you drop by the Marguerite H. Gill Children’s Room this September, let the music guide you and take an opportunity to learn about different musicians as you complete our music-themed scavenger hunt. Also, you can visit our very own bookmobile at its regular stops in Montrose and Olathe.
Whether in person, online, or on the bookmobile, you can join the Montrose Regional Library this September and celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month! There are so many resources to discover that can help you find your voice at the library.
Molly Benson is a Youth Services librarian for Montrose Regional Library District.
