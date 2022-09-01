LIBRARY: Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

My first library card lived on a bookmobile that came through town every two weeks. That 32-foot-long bus was a magical place of possibility. There I started to develop my own reading preferences that helped me grow into the voracious reader that I am today.

My formative library experience demonstrates why every September, libraries across the nation join the American Library Association to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, reminding parents, caregivers, teachers, and children that having your very own library card is an important step in the journey of a lifelong learner.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?