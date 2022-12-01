For centuries the darkest part of the year has been intertwined with mystery, suspense, even evil. It is a time when the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth sees the least amount of sunlight, when people stay indoors more than out to keep warm.
One way to pass long hours together is by sharing stories around a fire. And because this time can be spooky with so little light and so much night, some of the best stories are ghostly mysteries. I look for suspenseful literature to read this time of year and as sort of a primer for you, dear readers, I have put together a handful of examples to start you off on the right foot.
Chances are good that within the first few lines of this article, your mind went to holiday ghost stories. And if it did, then you might have thought of my first holiday horror example – Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
When Dickens wrote the novel in the mid-19th century, storytelling was a common pastime, especially at Christmas! And what’s more, Christmas didn’t have the same excitement and meaning for families as it now does, thanks to Mr. Dickens. You see, when he set about creating “A Christmas Carol,” he wanted a ghost story about an awful man who, after facing Christmas phantoms about his inhumanity, was left hopeless with his shortcomings. However, he was inspired to offer hope to Scrooge, the story’s main character, as well as the readers.
What transpired after that was an unprecedented success of book sales for Dickens and a complete facelift on how society viewed Christmas — as a time of giving, sharing and generosity.
More recently, novelist Anne Perry has made a Christmas mystery series. “A New York Christmas” follows a family at the turn of the 20th century readying themselves for a wedding when one of their own is murdered. With a bit of a BBC murder mystery feel, Perry dives into the who, where and how of the incident and leaves red herrings for the reader to follow. Distracted by the probable culprits and their shaky alibis, the finale delivers a twist. As hope in the family and the investigative process is renewed, the hero Jemima solves the case and a wedding commences.
Children’s books can have themes like this too, but maybe with a little more searching. You might check out and read “Oskar and the Eight Blessings.” Set in 1938, it tells the story of a Holocaust refugee looking for his relatives in New York City. Like the other stories mentioned, there is darkness and evil, but then hope as Oskar finds his aunt and is safe for the last night of Hanukkah.
I guess I like holiday horror so much because in spite of the darkness, deceptions and death in them, there is also hope. Hope for better circumstances, improved relationships or just having a warm place to sleep can remind us all to look out for one another a little more. Maybe you’ve been inspired to pick up and read a holiday horror book soon and maybe also to bring some light and hope to others this wintry season.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Editor’s note: Anne Perry was born Juliet Marion Hulme and as teenager, along with her friend Pauline Parker, was convicted of murdering Parker’s mother, Honora Rieper, in New Zealand in 1954.
