My name is Stephanie Williams and I have been a library board member for a little over a year. I was born and raised in Montrose, Colorado and remember school field trips to the “old” library, which was located where the police department recently vacated. So confusing! I remember marveling at all the books and how they were organized. The other thing that stood out is that the librarians were very friendly, helpful and seemed glad to be there.

Fast forward 42 years and nothing has changed in that regard. This highly talented, vivacious library staff seems truly glad to be there. My interactions and observations of staff members throughout the year have given me an even deeper level of appreciation for the effort that goes into running a library.



