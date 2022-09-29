My name is Stephanie Williams and I have been a library board member for a little over a year. I was born and raised in Montrose, Colorado and remember school field trips to the “old” library, which was located where the police department recently vacated. So confusing! I remember marveling at all the books and how they were organized. The other thing that stood out is that the librarians were very friendly, helpful and seemed glad to be there.
Fast forward 42 years and nothing has changed in that regard. This highly talented, vivacious library staff seems truly glad to be there. My interactions and observations of staff members throughout the year have given me an even deeper level of appreciation for the effort that goes into running a library.
I believe the success of the library is a reflection of the attitudes of this dynamic staff. During board meetings I really enjoy listening to the staff presentations and learning about the multitude of important services and programs the library offers the community.
It’s worthwhile to mention that Paul Paladino, the Director, is incredibly capable of supporting his staff, not to mention maintaining the budget, the facility itself and of course, the collection of books. I’ve observed that the staff (Paul included) is uniformly passionate about ensuring that information is available to the public.
I asked Sara Rinne, Head of Adult Services, if she agreed with this observation. Obviously, it’s more complicated than just this one observation but she did agree and qualified it with “accurate information” and also talked about the importance of the mission statement. The mission statement is as follows, “The Montrose Regional Library District fosters community by providing resources, encouraging reading, and supporting lifelong learning.”
I’d like to mention a few of the many examples of these three principles. The Reference Department provides a wealth of information such as “Booking a Librarian” for individualized research help. What an opportunity! Other valuable resources include US Citizen Preparedness classes and also Passport Services. My husband and I scheduled an appointment at the library to get our youngest son’s passport and it was such a smooth and pleasant experience.
Nothing says “encouraging reading” like the Bookmobile! You can call the Outreach Department or go to the library’s website to request a delivery. Story time for young children, and teen and adult book clubs are also wonderful for encouraging reading. And of course, there are the books, including all those available via interlibrary loan. If you peruse the library website and go to online library, then to research tools, you’ll find an entire database of educational resources and newspapers that support lifelong learning. I’m inspired to take some of these classes.
One of the responsibilities of a library board member is to advocate for the library and the community they serve. From my perspective, this is a very easy thing to do because of how energetic, diligent and committed the staff is. We as a community are very lucky to have them.
Stephanie Williams is a trustee for the Montrose Regional Library District.
