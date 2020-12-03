Well, here we are, December at last. The month of giving and reflection for many of us. 2020 has been a hard year for everyone. Some of you may have lost loved ones this year due to the pandemic. Others have lost jobs, or watched your businesses and your dreams wither as the months have gone by. I feel for you.
We can all hope that there is light at the end of this dark tunnel, with vaccines potentially only months away.
Normally in hard times like these, we might take comfort in window shopping stores full of holiday décor, but even that is questionable now. Shopping has become more about stocking up on essentials, rather than the experience of browsing. That’s why I’m worried about our partners in the Main Street world, the independent bookstores.
Even in good times, keeping a bookstore open is a challenge. But the ones that have survived and thrived have done so by offering something online retailers like Amazon could never offer: space.
The bookstore, like the modern library, is a place where you can relax and explore. Loitering is encouraged. One of my favorites, BookPeople in Austin, Texas, offers the combined experience of finding a good read and then enjoying it with a pastry and coffee in the adjacent café. They want you to stay, or even meet up with a friend.
As much as I love sites like goodreads.com, there’s something to be said about the ability to browse the physical space of a bookstore and stumble on something you might have never thought about reading until you saw it on the shelf. This is really something I miss the most, and I was glad to see one of my favorite used book stores, Twice Sold Tales in Seattle, is still open and surviving. I remember the first time I walked past this store and saw a cat — yes, a cat — sitting in the window, so of course I had to go inside, find a book and settle down in a cozy chair to pet one of the resident felines.
Here’s another great experience you can only get at a bookstore (or a library): meet your favorite author. Bookstores are famous for these events, where you can listen to an author speak, buy the book and then get an autograph or ask that question you’ve always wanted to ask. Many independent bookstores also host story times for kids, just like we do here at the library. Or maybe you need some help finding something; no problem, because a real person working in the store is there to help you. That human interaction suddenly feels so much more valuable now, doesn’t it?
Like we have here at the library, many independent bookstores have increased their online presence to include many of the same events and online book ordering.
Will it be enough? December is probably make it or break it for many. Even well-known, established stores like Powell’s Books in Portland are struggling, having cut most of their staff. A few more orders might make the difference.
That’s why I’m going to make one recommendation to every person reading this column: buy at least one book from an independent bookstore this month. Think of your favorite bookstore and how you would feel if it disappeared forever. If you feel comfortable, wear a mask and go inside. Show your appreciation at the cash register. Otherwise, do a search online and see what they have to offer. Let’s help these businesses get through hard times so we can enjoy all they have to offer in the good times.
Jonathan Heath is an administrative assistant at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.