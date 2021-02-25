Nearly a year ago, I was preparing for what I thought would be a short, two-week “staycation” at home with my family. We thought we were going to “flatten the curve” by isolating at home. I learned to bake bread. I saw posts on social media that were like, “Quarantine: Day 6.”
How could we know that a full year later we would still be living in this altered world, and that life would be forever changed? My bread-baking days didn’t last long (did anyone’s?), but other changes brought by the pandemic seem to be here to stay.
And, hear me out here: These changes aren’t all bad! I think a sentiment that many have expressed during this past year is that we shouldn’t just settle for going back to “normal.”
We should strive to do better than normal, right? I’ve seen an explosion of creativity and ingenuity in our own community, never mind on a national or global scale, for dealing with the pandemic, protecting our neighbors, and at the same time delivering services and entertainment! Musicians are hosting live concerts on Facebook! You can eat a hamburger in a tepee! Zoom has made family trivia nights a regular thing again — even with family from all over the country. And, you guessed it, the library is keeping pace, too.
Our library has also adapted to our new world, and made some changes that actually improved on our old ways of doing things. I mean, we deliver books and library materials now! What a great service for folks who can’t come into the building. We offer virtual programs that have been so much fun — you can learn to cook a recipe from a local chef, or join the book club discussion, or, very soon you can join a gardening program, right from your living room! And now my friends, we just added three new huge digital collections for you to access through your computer, phone or tablet.
First, you may have noticed that the Wall Street Journal is now accessible from the library’s website. When you visit www.montroselibrary.org and choose the “e-media” tab, there’s a link for the Journal right there. With your library card, you have full access to the daily paper online.
The library also has two new digital collections available through Libby. Do you know about Libby? That’s the app for your phone or tablet that grants you access to the library’s vast collection of e-books and e-audiobooks. Well, now you can also use Libby to check out magazines and comics!
Read all of your favorite magazines — they are all there! Food and cooking, home and garden, health, fitness, news, fashion or music — if you’re searching for a magazine title, it will be available in Libby! Some of Reference Librarian Amy’s favorites are Harper’s, The New Yorker, Outside, Cook’s Illustrated, The New York Review of Books, The Paris Review and High Country News. The app makes browsing magazines fun and easy. You can search for titles using the app, or using the library’s catalog. If you would like help finding a magazine title, or if you’re new to using Libby on your mobile device, just come into the library or call the reference desk. One of our friendly librarians will be happy to help you get started.
If comics are more your thing, I’ve got good news! We now have access to a huge collection of comics through Libby, too! Catch up on your classic favorites from the DC or Marvel Universe, or check out a new Manga series. There are hundreds of comics to choose from, so explore and have fun!
I know we are all anxious for life to return to the way it was. But until then, keep up on your reading with these great digital resources from your library. Who knows, it might just become your new normal!
Sara Rinne is the head of adult services at the Montrose Regional Library District. She is currently reading “Wool” by Hugh Howey, and would love to discuss it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.