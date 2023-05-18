LIBRARY: Kids and kindness at the library

Summer is here and it is time to spread a little friendship and goodwill! This year’s theme, All Together Now, is about celebrating the collaborative spirit of a community and the Youth Services at the Montrose Regional Library is here to help you get started.

It all begins on June 1 with registration, a free bag of goodies, and a book of your choice. Youth Services will have a kindness board game in which participants can complete random acts of kindness listed on playing cards to earn more free books through June and July. There will also be opportunities to collaborate with friends through art, music, stories, and fun!



