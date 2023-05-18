LIBRARY: Kids and kindness at the library

Summer is here and it is time to spread a little friendship and goodwill! This year’s theme, All Together Now, is about celebrating the collaborative spirit of a community and the Youth Services at the Montrose Regional Library is here to help you get started.
It all begins on June 1 with registration, a free bag of goodies, and a book of your choice. Youth Services will have a kindness board game in which participants can complete random acts of kindness listed on playing cards to earn more free books through June and July. There will also be opportunities to collaborate with friends through art, music, stories, and fun!
If you are looking for programming that is entertaining, educational, action-packed, nature-centered, or just quiet and calming, then we have got you covered. All the regular programs you love are sticking around, like Lego Club, Reading to Rover, Creation Station, Chess Club, Books-n-Bites, and story times, but some may have a twist.
One story time a week is going outside for a Nature Family Story Time. We will be hosting a story time at different locations every Thursday morning in June and July to collaborate with some of our favorite organizations, such as the Ute Indian Museum or the Botanic Gardens, or we might just go to the park for a quiet forest walk.
Some of the story times will have a calming element with a local yoga teacher to help prepare you for the busy day and, finally there is an evening story time with your stuffies—a Stuffed Animal Sleepover! Stop in for a story and a craft then leave your friend to have fun in the library overnight.
Chess Club will change it up with a one-time special event of human speed chess where players become the board pieces. In addition, we will have new programming, such as geodesic dome building and Dungeons and Dragons for older kids.
If you can only make it to the library for a program now and then, try to see David LaMotte’s family concert on June 5, Ann Lincoln’s Magic and Juggling Show on June 8, the Mighty Miniature Therapy Pony Story Time on June 21, or Nature’s Educators Talon Talk raptor show on July 18.
Finally, please join us for the Unity Fair on July 27 where we celebrate with the community the Montrose Regional Library’s 25th anniversary. There will be food, fun, games, and nostalgia as we look through old memories and celebrate new ones made over the summer.
Tina Meiners is Head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
