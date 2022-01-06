A 5-year-old girl stands at the entrance to the Marguerite H. Gill Children’s Room in the library, proudly announcing to passers-by that this is her rock collection on display. Later, two siblings stop short, eyes wide, to admire the Hot Wheels crammed into a glass case. After noticing the exhibit of plastic dinosaurs, a curious child goes in search of dinosaur books.
This summer, the Youth Services department once again started accepting applications for children to display their collections. The monthly rotating displays have been beneficial for everyone involved. The collectors can feel pride in showing off their beloved objects, while each collection makes the room more inviting and intriguing to even our littlest patrons and sparks interest in young readers.
Many children start collecting around the age of 5 through elementary school and even into adulthood. This simple activity can help kids develop life skills such as curiosity, organizational thinking, and money management. It’s also fun to gather and organize things, all the while learning more about them.
A collection can inspire a child to look beyond their curios to find out more about the subject of their interest. Our proud 5-year-old might be checking out rocks and minerals books full of pictures and fun facts. The 11-year-old rock collector may be reading about rock formations, attributes of minerals, and even how to turn precious stones into jewelry, leading to a new interest.
Much of a collector’s time is spent organizing, rearranging, and maintaining a collection. This activity supports organizational skills that can help with understanding the concept of sorting like items and arranging objects in a pre-determined order. Hot Wheels can be organized by color, type, size or any other number of ways. When a young enthusiast brings their collection to the library, they are further encouraged to think about how to arrange it within a specific size and space and with an audience in mind.
Some collections are more expensive than others. My childhood friend’s toy horse collection was certainly much pricier than my brief stick collection, but she was expected to pay for it with her own allowance. This meant she had to make decisions about how she was going to spend her money, what her plastic horse goals were, and how long she needed to save to reach those goals. This process supports strong foundational skills in budgeting and saving.
Many of the children who display their collections at the library say that they started collecting because an adult gave them something that inspired them. Adults can help spark curiosity, enthusiasm, and responsibility in a child, while also forming a connection through a collection. You may be able to find a shared enthusiasm with a kid in your life through collecting.
Children ages 0-11 are invited to display their collections in the children’s room of the library. We welcome all sorts of things, be they stuffed animals, souvenir coins, or sticks. If you know a child who would like to display their collection, find out more by calling the Youth Services department at 970-249-9656 option 2, emailing montroselibrarykids@gmail.com, or coming into the library to talk to a Youth Services Librarian.
Molly Benson is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.