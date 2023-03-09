Recently someone asked why the library does not have late fees for items not returned on time.

It was a great question and the answer is really quite simple — late fees are barriers — for both patrons and staff. Having late fees discouraged patrons from visiting the library or bookmobile while concurrently causing staff to spend an inordinate amount of time on notices and phone calls. There are also ample studies to show that late fees are not an adequate deterrent.



