Recently someone asked why the library does not have late fees for items not returned on time.
It was a great question and the answer is really quite simple — late fees are barriers — for both patrons and staff. Having late fees discouraged patrons from visiting the library or bookmobile while concurrently causing staff to spend an inordinate amount of time on notices and phone calls. There are also ample studies to show that late fees are not an adequate deterrent.
Several years ago, the Montrose Regional Library District decided to go late fee-free. This meant that no late fees would be incurred by a patron should they go past the due date in returning an item.
The Board of Trustees and staff felt that having late fees actually discouraged many patrons from coming to the library, which in turn meant that folks were missing opportunities for valuable resources, such as books, programs, and literacy.
Picture this — a patron comes to the library, eagerly chooses a book to check out, and makes their way to the service desk, only to be told they have late fees and could not take their selection home. Now imagine if that patron were a child. Late fees took many smiles off excited children’s faces when a parent said they could not pay and the books had to stay at the library.
Ten cents per day is hardly a problem, you might think, but to many economically challenged families, every dime counts. The library did not want to create more problems for folks that were already struggling. A few dimes or dollars was (and is) not worth the stigma or shame that might come from being turned away at what should be a welcoming community hub.
The Montrose Regional Library does realize that the organization is relying on the good faith and good will of patrons to return items on time. What public library system doesn’t?
However, the district is now part of a large consortium of libraries that can provide duplicate items of your favorite titles in as short as a week’s wait. Libby with Overdrive is also an option with a vast collection of electronic and audiobooks to download instantly.
Doing away with late fees removes exclusions and walls while providing equitable service to our community. It also helps the staff better lean into our mission statement: The Montrose Regional Library District fosters community by providing resources, encouraging reading, and supporting lifelong learning.
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
