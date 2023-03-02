LIBRARY: Library Foundation boosts collection with more than 1,400 books

The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation has stuffed the shelves at the library with more than 1,400 additional books. (Jonathan Heath/Special to the MDP)

On a recent Sunday evening, the Montrose Regional Library opened its doors for a special event: the "unveiling" of the books. This annual event, started in 2013, has grown from a few tables of books on display to more than 800 items on display, taking up almost every table in the west side of the library.

We do this to thank and honor the folks who make this infusion of new materials in the library possible: our generous donors to the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation.



