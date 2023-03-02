LIBRARY: Library Foundation boosts collection with more than 1,400 books

On a recent Sunday evening, the Montrose Regional Library opened its doors for a special event: the "unveiling" of the books. This annual event, started in 2013, has grown from a few tables of books on display to more than 800 items on display, taking up almost every table in the west side of the library.
We do this to thank and honor the folks who make this infusion of new materials in the library possible: our generous donors to the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation.
Putting together a party for more than 100 donors with hundreds of items to place on display can be a bit overwhelming, but the reward is seeing our donors, along with spouses and children, browse through all the books and discover the impact their giving has made on the library and this entire community.
In 2022, the foundation book funds provided $23,000 in spendable interest, allowing our libraries to add great classics of fiction, children’s picture books, young adult novels, and a little of everything else from cutting edge science to the latest best sellers. We continue to add a few new book funds each year, and once a fund reaches its $2,500 pledge, that provides $100 in spendable interest every year.
Although the foundation’s permanent book funds were started as a response to hard times when the library’s materials budget suffered during the Great Recession, their impact is scarcely diminished in these relatively good times. And that’s the beauty of having permanent book funds: they ensure that all of our collections and all library branches will continue to add fresh new materials every year.
The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation believes that reading opens up a lifetime of information, inspiration and pleasure to those who make reading a lifelong habit.
To encourage this discipline, the Foundation now offers the Literature for Life scholarship based on reading great literature and thinking seriously about its content. This scholarship opportunity is available to residents of Montrose County attending a four-year academic institution.
Thus far, the foundation has awarded scholarships to three students. Catherine Borner is majoring in architecture at Cal State San Luis Obispo and says that her German literature course was the most enjoyable of her freshman year.
Nathan Mathieu is enrolled in a six-year Ph.D. program in physical therapy at Andrews University. He has taken a Spanish and Latin American drama course in Spanish.
And our most recent recipient, Kassie Yeager, is majoring in Fire Ecology and Management at the University of Idaho.
Would you like to become one of the founding donors of this new effort? A $2,500 gift would fund one week of scholarship grant per year forever, while a $500 gift would fund a recipient’s books for an academic year. This donation may be contributed in lump sum or monthly over 50 months. If you would like more information please contact the Foundation at 970-964-2547 or email
