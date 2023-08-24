It’s that time of year again – summer concerts and festivals are in full swing all over the Western Slope. Here in Montrose, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation is excited to present renowned folk artist John Gorka, Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets for the concert are $10 and are available during regular business hours at the Montrose Library.
As the Indie Acoustic Project said: “John Gorka is perhaps the quintessential iconic singer-songwriter of the 80’s folk scene. Hailing from New Jersey, but forged in the Greenwich Village Fast Folk scene, he honed his craft and persona into an unmistakable image. The shy, wry, insightful, and yes, sensitive singer-songwriter has been copied and parodied. But the old coat he wove still fits, and still suits him well. The old songs ring as true as they ever did, and the new ones are just as good.”
Starting out at a coffee shop in Eastern Pennsylvania in the 1970s, Gorka molded his unique style of folk music and soon began performing in New York and Boston.
In 1987 he released his debut album “I Know” to wide acclaim. He has appeared on PBS’s Austin City Limits, NPR’s Mountain Stage, and numerous festivals throughout the world.
Describing himself in an interview with Huffington Post, Gorka said: "I don't mind calling myself a folksinger, although I'm not so sure that's what I am. I'm a blend of folk, rhythm and blues and gospel. It's been said that in folk music, the music is more important than the singer, and for me to become a folksinger, now that would be a real achievement."
A limited number of tickets may be available at the door, the day of the event. There will also be a Will Call option for those outside of the Montrose area. Call 970-964-2547 if you would like to hold tickets at will call.
The foundation extends its warmest thanks to the Friends of the Montrose Library, DMEA/Elevate, Alpine Bank, Cogency Power, and Dr. Tom Wiard and Emily Schneider for generously underwriting this event.
We would also like to thank our countless donors who have contributed so much to the library district for the past 17 years.
What started an idea to create an organization that would support the needs of our libraries has blossomed into a major support pillar for the library district with the creation of Permanent Book Funds. Just last year these Book Funds provided nearly 1,500 items worth $23,000 to libraries in Montrose, Naturita, and Paradox.
With a gift of $2,500 or more (which can be pledged over five years, at just $42 per month), you can establish your own Permanent Book Fund. Your gift will be invested in perpetuity through an agency fund at the Montrose Community Foundation, with its income used to purchase books annually.
Essentially you are creating your own endowment for the library. Books will be purchased in your name each year to keep the shelves of our libraries filled with new materials.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone