It’s that time of year again – summer concerts and festivals are in full swing all over the Western Slope. Here in Montrose, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation is excited to present renowned folk artist John Gorka, Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets for the concert are $10 and are available during regular business hours at the Montrose Library.

As the Indie Acoustic Project said: “John Gorka is perhaps the quintessential iconic singer-songwriter of the 80’s folk scene. Hailing from New Jersey, but forged in the Greenwich Village Fast Folk scene, he honed his craft and persona into an unmistakable image. The shy, wry, insightful, and yes, sensitive singer-songwriter has been copied and parodied. But the old coat he wove still fits, and still suits him well. The old songs ring as true as they ever did, and the new ones are just as good.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?