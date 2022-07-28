LIBRARY: Library Foundation hosts Nakai Trio

It’s that time of year again – summer concerts and festivals are in full swing all over the Western Slope. Here in Montrose, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation is excited to bring back a popular and well-received performer, Native American flautist R. Carlos Nakai, along with acclaimed guitarist and composer William Eaton, and ethnic percussionist Will Clipman.
These three virtuoso musicians have been performing and recording together for 30 years and collectively have received 20 GRAMMY nominations.
Free tickets for the concert, which will be at the Montrose Pavilion Sunday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m., are available during business hours at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St. There is a limit of four tickets per person.
Per his website, “Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute. Originally trained in classical trumpet and music theory, Nakai was given a traditional cedar wood flute as a gift and challenged to see what he could do with it.”
What Nakai does with his Native American flute is create a “vast panorama of moods, from plaintive laments to soaring joy,” as described by author Charles de Lint.
William Eaton, per his bio, “is a musician, composer, Canyon Records recording artist, and co-founding Director of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery. His multi-stringed instrumental inventions are world-renowned.” Percussionist Will Clipman has recorded over seventy albums, playing a “pan-global palette of ethnic percussion in addition to the traditional drumkit.”
At their Montrose performance, the trio will feature themes and variations from their upcoming new Canyon Records album “Spiral Rendezvous,” which will be released on Aug. 19. We are anticipating that all of our tickets will be given out so be sure to pick yours up as soon as possible!
The Foundation extends its warmest thanks to the Friends of the Montrose Library and WingerBooks.com for generously sponsoring this event. We would also like to thank our countless donors who have contributed so much to the library district for the past 17 years. What started as an idea to create an organization that would support the needs of our libraries has blossomed into two different major fundraising efforts.
The first effort was the creation of Permanent Book Funds, which just last year provided 1,300 items worth $21,000 to libraries in Montrose, Naturita, and Paradox. To date, there are more than 130 Permanent Book Funds, with a few more being added each year.
The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation believes that reading opens up a lifetime of information, inspiration and pleasure to those who make reading a lifelong habit. To encourage this discipline, the Foundation now offers the Literature for Life scholarship based on reading great literature and thinking seriously about its content. This scholarship opportunity is available to residents of Montrose County attending a four-year academic institution.
Would you like to become one of the founding donors of this new effort? A $2,500 gift would fund one week of scholarship grant per year forever, while a $500 gift would fund a recipient’s books for an academic year. This donation may be contributed in lump sum or monthly over 50 months. If you would like more information please contact Paul Paladino at 970-964-2550 or foundation@montroselibrary.org.
And don’t forget to pick up your free concert tickets!
Jonathan Heath is communications specialist at the Montrose Regional Library.
