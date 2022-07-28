LIBRARY: Library Foundation hosts Nakai Trio

The R. Carlos Nakai Trio will perform in Montrose on Aug. 7.

 (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Library)

It’s that time of year again – summer concerts and festivals are in full swing all over the Western Slope. Here in Montrose, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation is excited to bring back a popular and well-received performer, Native American flautist R. Carlos Nakai, along with acclaimed guitarist and composer William Eaton, and ethnic percussionist Will Clipman.

These three virtuoso musicians have been performing and recording together for 30 years and collectively have received 20 GRAMMY nominations.



