As summer winds down and school starts up, your Montrose Regional Library Youth Services librarians are gearing up for another season full of programs, events, book displays, and fun!
We have favorite programs that never took a break, others that will be starting next week, and, after listening to your feedback, a few new items in store for you.
Because they have been so popular, Creation Station (arts and crafts on Mondays), Chess Club (on Tuesdays), and Lego Club (on Wednesdays) have continued to run every week without fail.
Story times for babies, toddlers/preschoolers, and families will begin the week of Aug. 22 with Baby & Me (18 months and younger) on Wednesday mornings at 10 and toddlers/preschoolers and their families welcome to attend Family Story times on Thursday and Friday mornings at 10.
An additional storytime has been added to the roster once a month on a Thursday evening. This family storytime will coincide with Books-n-Bites book club for tweens, so why not bring the whole family for an hour of stories and fun?
In addition to weekly programs, the Youth Services librarians have many special programs to offer all ages. Back by popular demand is the Pizza Harvest at the Montrose Botanic Gardens on Sept.10. We will be reading stories, picking the freshest herbs and vegetables from the children’s garden, and making pizza on the grill — so delicious!
We will also have a Family History program on Oct. 5 with pioneer storytellers, crafts and information to start your own family tree courtesy of the local genealogical society. On tap in September and October are Loteria and movie nights for multigenerational and multicultural fun.
For tween-age kids (9-13-year-olds), the Starnet STEAM Equity Grant will be sponsoring two programs this season.
First, we have a metal detecting and rock-hounding program presented by the Uncompahgre Treasure Club on Sept. 14 where kids will be searching for hidden treasure on the library grounds, and, on Nov. 5, we will merge art and science for Cosmic Art. As Bryan Cashion with the Black Canyon Astronomical Society shows us solar system images captured via telescope, local artist Anne Hockenberry will demonstrate how we can use shape, line, color, and texture with pastel chalk to create cosmic masterpieces. It will be out of this world!
Finally, we have SafeSitter training coming back to engage tweens and teens in learning about safety and skills in caring for younger siblings and children.
To round out the end of our programming season, we will have several programs to fill your calendar in December while the kids are on break.
Join us for a program about dinosaurs, a few impromptu playdates while regular story times take a break, a chess tournament, and finally a visit from the Ridgway Mighty Mini Therapy Horses for a winter program filled with stories, crafts and pictures with the ponies.
Please visit the Montrose Regional Library website or social media pages for more information, or stop by and speak with one of the Youth Services librarians. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
