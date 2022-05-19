Even before my family had a dog, I was obsessed with books about dogs.
When Luath, Tao, and Bodger valiantly pushed through the wilds of Canada to find their family in “The Incredible Journey,” I lived every step. After reading Jim Kjelgaard’s “Big Red,” I kept a notebook in which I named all my fictional Irish setters. I would have given my whole dinner, alongside protagonist Marty, so that mistreated Shiloh could be nourished and cared for. And can I even begin to talk about “Where the Red Fern Grows,” 30 years after reading the book, without growing teary-eyed?
When I moved to Montrose, I was struck by how many happy-looking dogs shoved their heads out car windows or wandered along trails. It seemed like a place where dogs were living their best lives. (Any human interested in helping dogs live their best lives should read Clive Wynne’s “Dog Is Love,” a book filled with research about dogs’ unique social bonds with humans and some ways that humans might better honor that bond, given what research has revealed.)
So what better place to meld the joy of dogs and the joy of reading than the library in Montrose?
On Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.- 1p.m., the library will host Puppy Palooza, to celebrate the close of nearly a year’s worth of programming around Jack London’s “Call of the Wild.” This is thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program.
Dogs and dog lovers are welcome to join us on the East Lawn for a celebration of all things books and all things canine.
Chow Down will bring its puppy pools and a plethora of treats. (We’ll have some treats for humans, too.)
Kids can choose free picture books and then hold personal story hours by participating in Reading to Rover.
Golden Heart Canine will lead a short dog training demo. Students from the Montrose County 4-H will showcase their dogs in an agility display. Doodler Dog Grooming will provide free (dog) nail clipping for an hour. Second Chance Humane Society will answer questions for folks who might be thinking of adopting a furry friend.
The Ute Museum will join us, and if you missed the program on dog evolution at the museum a couple weeks ago, you can get caught up.
Voting will take place in the pet picture contest, the opening of which will be announced in mere days on Facebook.
Kids can make crafts and have their faces painted. Your pets can be immortalized in portraits.
Dogs are invited as well – to join us outside the library! To hearken again to Clive Wynne’s advice, only you know your dog well enough to know if the experience will be a fun one for your dog, so keep that in mind.
If you have a favorite dog tome, we can also trade recommendations. I lean towards survival stories like “White Fang” (this probably isn’t the appropriate context to mention the Stephen King dog classic, right?), but I’m also drawn to the popular narrative science of Alexandra Horowitz’s “Inside of a Dog” and sometimes think we can learn as much about humans as we do about dogs in such books.
So if you are interested in animal behavior, like books, are astounded by the feats of trained dogs, or just want to gawk at cute pets, Puppy Palooza should have a little something for everyone, including every dog.
Amy Dickinson is Teen Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.