There is no sugarcoating the very real crisis we are living in: Southwest Colorado is in a perpetual state of drought where rain and snow run off is not enough; you can now walk across the riverbed of the country’s largest water reservoir and the entire Western half of the country is in such dire straits.
Twenty-five million Americans are on the verge of losing clean water access provided by the Colorado River. We the kids, as it turns out, are definitely not OK! The call is coming from inside the house, and we just cut the power cord!
Montrose as we know it today, as well us just about all of what American borders call Colorado and Utah, occupies the land belonging to the Núu-agha-tʉvʉ-pʉ̱ (Ute) people. They were the custodians here long before Manifest Destiny pushed colonialists West, long before boats started crossing the Atlantic. As such, the people we should most be listening to in times of our regional climate crisis would be those whose generations of lived knowledge know intimately how this land works and thrives.
At 10 a.m. July 16, the Montrose Regional Library will be teaming up with our friends at the Ute Indian Museum for a “We Are Water Protectors” themed program, expected to last from an hour to 90 minutes in the Ute Indian Museum’s Ethnobotany Garden. (The gardens are across Chipeta Road from the museum, which is located at 17253 Chipeta Road, near U.S. 550, on the southern edge of Montrose.)
Carole Lindstrom (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians) and Michaela Goade’s (Tlingit, member of Kiks. ådi Clan) Caldecott’s award-winning book, “We Are Water Protectors,” will be the basis of our storytime and related activities in the garden relating to how things grow in the region and our relationship to water in a location already dry and getting drier. The program is open to all and those who attend will also receive free admittance to the Ute Indian Museum.
Water is one of our most vital resources to survival; we cannot go without water the same way we can go without food for extended periods. Access to clean water, and responsible usage of it is key to keeping the lands inhabitable not just for us, but the plant life and wildlife who are cyclically affected by our actions whether we recognize it or not.
To show respect for our water is to show respect for the land is to show respect for the plant life, animals, and people that rely on these resources to survive.
Our joint program aims to move us away from an individualist place and into a more communal perspective in how we relate to our water access and the greater impacts we have on our larger environment.
As our world is changing in a mind-boggling rapid pace, it is more vital than ever to go beyond ourselves and make efforts to protect our world for a future that doesn’t affect us in the now. We are in an incredibly precarious place, teetering on the edge of complete environmental disaster. We can save it, though, if we take the steps to learn first.
Nancy Nightingale, is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.