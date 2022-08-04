And just like that, the summer reading program has ended and the school year is right around the corner.
What a summer it was! Here at the library, we in the Adult Services Department planned summer activities for teens (6th-12th grade) and adults (everyone over 18.)
You may have noticed seaweed and seashells at the reference desk, and crowds of teens and grown-ups turning in their book reviews and entering the prize drawings all summer long. If you participated in our teen or adult reading programs, you may be anxiously awaiting the results of our prize package drawings, which will be announced very soon! We had so much fun planning our summer programs this year, and judging by the results, it seems like our participants had fun as well.
Our teen and adult reading programs had a watery theme this year, and we hosted a bunch of programs that really made a splash!
Over the summer, teen readers learned the basics of camping, participated in a watercolor workshop, and profiled the Uncompahgre River by learning about the aquatic ecosystem. They enjoyed a visit from renowned author Nathan Hale, and had a special summer meeting of the Teen(ish) book club.
In all, 158 teens registered for the program, and together they read and submitted book reviews for 430 books! That’s amazing! Thirty-eight teens completed the reading program by reading six or more books and they have been invited to attend the “Lights Out at the Library Party” on Aug. 5. Way to go!
Our adult summer readers are not far behind their teen counterparts. This summer, they learned the basics of flycasting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and fly tying with the Colorado Canyons Association. They met with local government leaders, historians, and nonprofit leaders to discuss the big issue of water on the Western Slope, and participated in a community-wide reading and discussion of “The Feather Thief” by Kirk W. Johnson.
Families and summer readers of all ages were invited to top off the summer with “Rollin’ on the River” — a bike ride along the Uncompahgre complete with a visit to the Bookmobile! One-hundred-twenty-two adults signed up for the summer reading program, and they logged 129 books.
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in our summer programs; we hope you enjoyed them. We sure had fun planning this year, and we are already thinking ahead to next summer.
These fun programs would not be possible without support from our sponsors.
First and foremost, thank you to the Friends of the Montrose Library for their faithful sponsorship of our summer reading programs.
This year, we had a lot of additional help from some wonderful organizations. Thank you to the Ouray Bookshop, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Canyons Association, Montrose County, with special thanks to Commissioner Sue Hansen and Outer Range. These partnerships make our summer reading programs possible and we appreciate them very much.
If you participated in one of our summer programs here at the library, please stop by the Reference Desk and tell us what you liked (or didn’t like) about it! We would love to hear your thoughts. And just because summer is over, that doesn’t mean we are slowing down. Keep your eye on the Library’s website and socials to check out the teen and adult programs and book clubs coming up this fall!
Sara Rinne is the head of Adult Services at the Montrose Regional Library.