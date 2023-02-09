We all know that libraries house books on just about every subject that you could imagine.
However, did you know that we strive to be a home for books on local history and genealogy, and an archive of all things local interest? We are very lucky to have a special room designated exclusively for items of local historical importance, that room is our beautiful Colorado Room.
Recently, the room underwent a thorough collection development review in which the focus of the collection was revised to be even more specific to the communities immediately surrounding Montrose city and county. The focus was on showcasing what makes our area so lovable and unique.
While we are still working on shifting some materials around, there are two distinct collections that are fun to browse and can help answer questions such as “What was it like in Montrose 100 years ago?” or “What did that building used to be?”
The Colorado Room houses some genealogy resources such as family trees for several prominent local families, cemetery plot layouts, and information about the USS Montrose, among many other volumes to help you trace local roots going back generations.
Another collection contained in the room is a bustling local history section. This section contains books dedicated to Montrose, Western Slope, and Colorado history with some volumes dating back to the founding of the Centennial State.
We are fortunate to have quite a selection of oral histories featuring first-hand stories of the yesteryears in Montrose County. Ever wonder about library happenings from the 1990s? Want to see a picture of our esteemed director in a kilt? Photographic proof can be found within the Colorado Room!
One collection that I am extremely proud of is our microfilm reels of the Montrose Press and other early newspapers. Working with the Colorado State Library and History Colorado, we now hold almost the entire run of the Montrose Press until mid 2021. In addition, several newspapers are also available for viewing online courtesy of the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection (www.coloradohistoricnewspapers.org).
We Reference librarians love nothing more than helping solve a mystery of locating an obituary or other news article from “way back when.” We are happy to set up our sophisticated microfilm machine should you want to take a stroll down memory lane or see what a dozen eggs sold for in 1942 (certainly not $5/dozen).
Another popular section of our local history archive is our expansive collection of yearbooks from Montrose County schools. Minus a few gaps, we have Montrose High School yearbooks going back over 100 years. It is fun to see how much portraiture has changed over the years and how much larger graduation classes are today than back in my grandparents’ time.
One important thing to note about the Colorado Room’s collections are that they can only be enjoyed here in the library. Some of the more popular books have duplicate copies in our general collection which can be checked out. You are, however, more than welcome to make copies of any item housed in the Colorado Room.
So, the next time you visit the library, stop in to the Colorado Room and see what’s available. Sit and explore the history of our local area in front of a cozy fire. You may learn something you never knew before that just might make you fall in love with our beautiful town a little bit more.
Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone