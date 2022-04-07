Thursday, April 7, marks National No Housework Day! Many people will take a break from housework and relax. This could be a great opportunity to read a book, and celebrate all the ways library materials and activities can help you take up other calming hobbies.
Olga Mecking’s book, “Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing,” is a great way to get started by doing nothing at all. That book illustrates how nothingness can help reduce stress and increase overall productivity.
“The Joy of Hygge: How to Bring Everyday Pleasure and Danish Coziness into Your Life,” by Jonny Jackson, introduces readers to the Danish art of hygge. That does not directly translate into English, but it basically means comfort, warmth or togetherness.
Another popular way to relax is practicing arts and crafts. You could email Laura at lmclean@montroselibrary.org to register for monthly Take & Make Craft Bags, or sign up for weekly Crafternoon get-togethers to work on different crafts and socialize with a group! Zentangle is a form of art that focuses on structured patterns. You can learn all about it with “One Zentangle a Day: A 6-Week Course in Creative Drawing for Relaxation, Inspiration, and Fun” by Beckah Krahula.
You could also try your hand at watercolor painting. “Everyday Watercolor: Learn to Paint Watercolor in 30 Days” by Jenna Rainey will thoroughly introduce you to that topic.
We have many more painting books available regarding various mediums and subjects, so stop by the library to browse our collection!
If you are feeling a little bolder, and would like to try your hand at ceramics, we also have a number of books on that subject. “You could start with Carve Your Clay: Techniques to Bring The Pottery Surface to Life” by Hilda Carr.
There are also plenty of ways to relax outside and enjoy this beautiful spring weather. You could take up gardening. “How to Grow: A Guide for Gardener’s Who Can’t Garden Yet,” by Hollie Newton, walks you through all the steps of gardening from designing, to planting, and preparing dishes with the plants you grow.
Gardeners of all skill levels could attend the library’s Green Thumb Gardening series to learn from CSU’s Colorado master gardeners at the Montrose Recreation District’s Field House garden! Email me, at tevans@montroselibrary.org, to register for that series.
You could take up fishing — there are many enticing streams in this area. Wade Bourne’s book, “Basic Fishing: A Beginner’s Guide,” would be helpful to start. If you would like to venture farther and explore hiking trails in this area, you could also check out “Hiking Colorado’s Western Slope” by Bill Haggerty. We have Colorado state park library passes available for checkout at the Ask Here desk.
No matter how you would like to relax in your spare time, the library is happy to help! We have many materials and activities available for your selection. Our friendly staff is always happy to guide you through them.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.