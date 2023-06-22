I found a toad in my garden and do you know what I did? I got excited! I yelled for my son to grab his camera and get out to the garden quickly. We took several pictures of the toad and many other creatures we discovered as we pulled back an old tarp that had covered the garden over the winter.
There were giant earthworms, centipedes, spiders, pill bugs (did you know that pill bugs are not really bugs at all, they are crustaceans?), snails, flowers, weeds, and so many other really cool things hidden under rocks and logs.
When was the last time you and your kids took a really close look at what was living in your backyard? Or, if you do not have a yard, when did you last go to a local park, river, botanic gardens, or just an area with something green and growing?
In this day and age, it is very easy to just stay inside and stare at an electronic gadget all day. But it is actually quite important to get outside and explore nature occasionally, especially for kids.
Nature provides an abundance of outlets for creativity and curiosity for children. Playing outside does not have to be as structured as it is indoors; there is so much to interact with, to design and build with. Engaging with nature promotes responsibility and teaches the connection we have to other living creatures.
Playing outside also builds confidence in movement due to uneven surfaces. It provides more sensory stimuli than a computer game because, not only can you see and hear things, but you can touch them and smell them.
Moreover, at the end of a long day, nature can be relaxing. Sometimes it is nice to just take off your shoes and feel the cool grass between your toes, or to grab that favorite library book and read it while lying in a hammock under a shady tree.
Why all this talk about nature and getting outdoors? Because the Montrose Regional Library Youth Services Department is taking one of our regular family storytimes outside.
Every Thursday at 10 a.m. in June and July, we will be visiting a beautiful outdoor location in our community to use nature as our backdrop for a multi-sensory event with books, activities, and crafts.
We hope you join us as we stop by some of our favorite spots, such as the Botanic Gardens, the Ute Indian Museum, and Cerise, Buckley, Rotary, and LaRaza Parks; see the MRLD website, montroselibrary.org, for specific locations each week.
Please bring your own blankets or chairs to sit on and dress appropriately to be outdoors. Any cancellations due to inclement weather will be posted via the library’s social media and website.
Tina Meiners is the head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
