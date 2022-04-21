One of the best pieces of advice I ever got from my parents was to get my passport when I turned 18. I remember my dad saying, “It may seem like a lot of money, but you never know what opportunities may come your way.”
Now, over a decade later, I have been able to use that passport to visit six different countries and learn and experience a variety of cultures. I have explored sea caves in Montenegro, eaten silk worms in South Korea (warning: they taste nothing like chicken), and, after a lengthy conversation, figured out that powdered sugar is called icing sugar in New Zealand.
If you are considering taking an international trip, here are a couple tips that have helped me in my travels. First and foremost, make sure that you plan ahead! I do not just mean figuring out which restaurants serve the best food or which hotel is closest to the beach. While those things are great to know, every country also has their own rules and regulations for international travelers.
The U.S. Department of State has information on travel.state.gov which can help you know everything you need before traveling.
Planning ahead is especially important when getting your passport as well. Current processing time for a routine passport application is eight to 11 weeks not including shipping or five to seven weeks if you pay the $60 fee to expedite the process. Nothing is worse than worrying about whether your passport will arrive in time for your trip, so trust me when I say there is no such thing as applying too early.
Once your passport is finally in hand, you can now set out on your travels. I suggest that before you leave to go out on the town, grab either a business card or anything with the address of the place where you are staying. This comes in handy if you are unfamiliar with the language of the country you are visiting or you get lost while exploring.
I learned this trick from a friend while on an overnight layover in Switzerland. We figured out too late that the train number we had memorized was the number for the entire loop around the airport and not just our single stop. Fortunately, we were able to show the hotel address to a local taxi driver, who was able to return us safely to our hotel.
If you want to discover what adventures the world has to offer or you already have an upcoming international trip, you can apply for your U.S. passport right here at the library.
We also offer passport photo services for only $10 per person. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., as well as limited availability on Saturdays. Appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance in one of the following ways: in person at the library, by phone at 970-249-9656, option 7, or by filling out the form on our website at www.montroselibrary.org.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees, and a wealth of other passport and international travel information, visit: travel.state.gov.
Elizabeth Cook is a Youth Services librarian and passport acceptance agent at Montrose Regional Library.