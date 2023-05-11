Why read?
“To escape to another world.”
“To get away from it all.”
“Because I have to.”
“To go on an adventure that could never happen in real life.”
“To better understand the world around me.”
“It’s better than reality.”
Some people have an easy time finding reasons to read, all of the above and more. They’re the ones who open a cover for the first time and instantly fall in love. They learn quickly and at a very young age how easy it is to disappear in the spaces between sentences, hide away in a world more fantastical than our own. They carry the same sense of wonder with them from the moment they first opened a book to the day their hands are too worn and tired to keep flipping the pages. Others take a little longer to find their reasons.
Maybe it starts with a book assigned in English class, a story that was meant to be an assignment but the readers found they couldn’t put down. Perhaps that book is the one that sparks an interest, even if it lives within only a few. Perhaps for even fewer, that interest becomes a hobby, and for even fewer after that, a passion.
Some will only ever read because they have to, their parents or mentors forcing them through each page. They will rejoice the day required reading becomes a figment of their past. They will forever be unaware of the gift they never knew they lost. They will never look past the first chapter and see why some of us seek refuge amidst a stranger’s words. They will never discover that they’re rooting for the villain who was never truly the bad guy, never find a piece of themselves (that they didn’t know they had lost) within a line, never cry for a lonely little girl or boy who only exists within these pages.
Some may never get to revel in the connection books create between people — not just the experience that exists within the pages but the memories created by reading in the world around oneself.
A child who falls asleep to their parents' voice and the same book each night, and one day does the same for another little girl or boy. The pair of teen girls, best friends, who share everything, including stories, trading faded covers between classes, same as secrets whispered in one another’s ears.
A well-loved book held close to tired eyes for the umpteenth time, watching the sun fade from a chair on the porch. A million small moments made by reading, of which would never have existed otherwise.
When a person fails to pick up a book and try, even if reading feels hard, or it seems like an effort not worth their time, they’re losing one of the most important opportunities of their life. They’re missing out on all the amazing places reading can take you, things it can show you, lessons it can teach you.
So give it a chance. You don’t have to love it, stick with it forever, or even finish reading the book at all! Just take a moment to sit down, relax, and open a book. Try it. Each day, millions of people find a new reason to read. Find yours.
Shiloh Warthen is a member of the Montrose Regional Library’s Teen Advisory Board, a student at Montrose High School, and a full-fledged book lover.
*Quotes in response to the question “Why read?” from Maggie Kusar, Katie Dreitlein, Matilda Johnson, Kai Amundson, Azure Wallace, and Maiya Wagner; ordered as shown above.