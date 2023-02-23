LIBRARY: Password changes coming to library accounts

We would like to alert our library patrons to an important change that is coming to your library account on March 28. This information is provided by the Marmot Library Network, of which the Montrose Regional Library District is a member.

February is National Library Lovers Month! As much as you love your local library, we love your privacy. Reading history, your email address, phone number, or home address are all things you want to keep private.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?