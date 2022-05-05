Do you care for your grandkids while their parents work? Do you watch your younger siblings or perhaps a niece or nephew? Are you helping out a friend by watching their kids? Do you need some new ideas on what to do with them all day?
Then you are invited to come “Play, Learn & Grow” with Growing Readers Together at the Montrose Regional Library!
The library is a great place to find early literacy resources and activities. From weekly storytimes designed to foster the building blocks of reading to circulating kits containing educational toys and tips for how to reinforce literacy at home, the library provides a foundation for caregivers and children of all ages.
The first five years of a child’s life are especially important, and there is always more to learn about how to support early learning through play. The library will be hosting a special event for family, friends, and neighbors who care for children under the age of 6, and the kids can come too! This program is designed for them to learn and play along with us.
During this workshop, we will explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science so young children are ready to read and thrive when they enter school.
“We encourage all Coloradans to offer babies, toddlers, and preschoolers language and literacy-rich activities in their daily life. Research shows that this prepares children for success in school and in life,” said Growing Readers Together Coordinator Joyce Johnson. “The public library is the perfect place to get started, expand what they are doing, and do so in fun and engaging ways.”
The Play, Learn & Grow Workshop will take place on Saturday, May 14t, at 11 a.m. on the east lawn of the library.
Hosted by Kate Brunner, a Growing Readers Together Early Literacy specialist, the event will introduce easy ways to make STEAM a part of everyday play. Everyone who cares for children under 6 who also wants to learn new and fun ways to engage children in playful learning at home is welcome.
Along with fun activities at the event and early literacy materials to take home, caregivers will gain connections with others who can support them. The Play, Learn & Grow Workshop is just one of many programs offered by the Montrose Regional Library. For those interested in this and other programs, visit our website at www.montroselibrary.org.
