LIBRARY: Popular kids’ author to visit Montrose Library

We are off to a great start with our annual Summer Library Adventure. Many of you readers have participated in one or more of our exciting programs. Whether you are young or just young at heart, read on to learn about an incredible program coming up soon.
This summer, the Montrose Regional Library is thrilled to bring you a titan of literature. You might know some of his works like “One Dead Spy,” “Big Bad Ironclad” or “Donner Dinner Party.”
With his talented artwork and comical wit, “New York Times” best-selling author and graphic novelist Nathan Hale will share his love of reading and history with you. Make time on June 22 to enjoy one of several programs he has to offer.
Families with preschoolers and older kids can participate in different ways.
The library will host two programs for preschool-aged kids up through rising second graders at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hale offers a short, silly cartooning program where he teaches how to draw different characters using simple shape methods.
Third-grade and older students can enjoy his classic American history program at 11:45 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. In those, he draws on a digital device while telling you a story reserved exclusively for in-person events and not found in any of his published books. You’ll hear one of two special stories from our nation’s past as only Hale can tell them, full of humor, sarcasm and a touch of the macabre.
Does your child like to draw cartoons or comics? In that case, there will be cartooning workshops where rising third-graders and up can learn art strategies from a comic master! Join Hale in a 30-minute session designed to give kids the basics of cartooning and a few tricks that he likes to use when creating content.
Space is limited for the workshops so please call the library or come in and sign up for one of two sessions: 2:15-2:45 p.m. or 3:15-3:45 p.m.
Are these events open to folks who don’t have kids? Absolutely! Adults are encouraged to attend the 5:30 p.m. program since the morning and midday events are designed for younger audiences and their families.
Opportunities to take photos with Hale or get a book autographed will be interspersed between his presentations, but we kindly ask you not to videotape him at all. Youths may get a free book of his to get autographed upon registration or after completing 20 activities in their Ship’s Log.
It’s not every day that Montrose gets world-renowned celebrities stopping by, so ask a Youth Services librarian for more information at 970-249-9656 ext. 2. We’ll see you then!
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.