LIBRARY: Purr-fect books about pets

February is a perfect time to celebrate our pets! Doggy Date Night and National Golden Retriever Day both took place on Feb. 3. National Hedgehog Day celebrated a rarer pet on Feb. 2. It is amazing how many pets have been adopted lately … celebrate the joy these animals bring by enjoying a good book or movie about them.
Why not cozy up and enjoy a book or a movie about man’s best friend? Hans Olav Thyvold’s book, “Good Dogs Don’t Make it to The South Pole,” tells a sweet and darkly comedic story of a dog’s friendship, and perception of aging and death. “Marley & Me: Life and Love with the World’s Worst Dog,” by John Grogan, is one of my personal favorites! If you would like to enjoy this book or movie about an unruly Labrador retriever growing up with a young couple, you can find the ebook on Overdrive, which is available through the library, and the large print book, the book, and the DVD at the library. If you have a misbehaving puppy that could use a little guidance, please check out our large selection of DVDs, books, eBooks and eAudiobooks about dog training.
Of course, I wouldn’t dream of discussing dogs without mentioning their famous “rivals,” cats! “A Street Cat Named Bob: And How He Saved My Life,” by James Bowen, is a lovely story about a street-smart cat and his hapless human overcoming the scars of their pasts and current adversities together. You can find the eVideo on Kanopy, which is available through the library, the eBook on Overdrive, and the DVD and book at the library. You could read Jan Louch’s, “The True Tails of Baker and Taylor: The Library Cats Who Left their Pawprints on a Small Town … And the World,” to enjoy a story about a pair of Scottish folds who became the most famous library cats in the world. You could even learn more about your furry friend by reading “Decoding Your Cat: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones,” by the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, which is available as an eBook on Overdrive and as a book at the library. We have many materials about cat behavior and cat training.
Although I have given a lot of attention to the most popular pets in this article, there are many more that should be mentioned. We have care guides for a wide variety of pets at the library: birds, hamsters, fish and many others.
“Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul: Stories about Pets as Teachers, Healers, Heroes, and Friends,” by Jack Canfield, provides heartwarming stories about the bonds between many animals and their humans. “Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with An Animal,” by Sarah Maslin Nir, explores the author’s personal connection with horses throughout her life and our country’s enduring love of those majestic animals.
Whether you want to read a book or watch a movie about a pet, or would like some help training your furry friend, we can help you with (finding a book about) that. Stop by the library or call us for more recommendations about the books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, DVDs, audiobooks and CDs that are available at your library! Your friendly librarians always welcome your calls and visits.
Taylor Evans is an adult services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
