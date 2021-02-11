One of the most memorable experiences in a classroom I’ve ever had was in African American History class when our instructor wanted to simulate for us the experience of being on a slave ship. She had the students crowd into a corner with our eyes closed while she described what slaves endured on the long journey across the Atlantic.
To understand American history, we must understand African American history, and that is why Black History Month is the perfect time to explore the Black experience in America through great writers.
A good place to start is Alex Haley’s “Roots: The Saga of an American Family.” Although many readers may be familiar with the 1977 or 2016 miniseries, there is no substitute for the depth and breadth of storytelling in an historical novel. Although “Roots” has faced some criticism for presenting itself as a work of genealogy, it stands as an historically accurate account of the slave trade and black experience in America through the Civil War and Jim Crow era.
Perhaps even more chilling, Toni Morrison’s great work of fiction, “Beloved,” tells the tragic story of a mother escaping slavery with her children. Confronted by slave catchers attempting to take her family back into slavery, she makes a horrific choice that haunts her — literally — for the rest of her life. A difficult but moving read, “Beloved” delves deeply into the psychological trauma inflicted upon Black Americans before and after the end of slavery, showing that wounds can run much deeper than those inflicted on our bodies.
The long period between Reconstruction and the Civil Rights Movement saw a flourishing of great literature about the lives and experiences of Black Americans. One of my favorites, both for its lyrical, poetic prose and for the depth of the story, is Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” This novel follows the life of a mixed-race woman in Florida in the early 20th century. The depiction of a poor, all Black community struggling to survive and find prosperity is interwoven with the main character Janie’s search for love and belonging. Although two generations removed from slavery, race and gender threaten to define Janie, but she refuses to let it confine her.
Tragic but hopeful may be the best way to describe Maya Angelou’s groundbreaking series of autobiographies. First published in 1969, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” takes us through Angelou’s early years in tiny Stamps, Arkansas being raised by a devoutly Christian grandmother who imparted much of her own strength and wisdom upon her granddaughter, then into her teen years in California, weaving in and out of her mother and father’s separate lives. The title of the book serves as a metaphor for feelings of captivity she experienced, including oppressive racism and poverty, as well as sexual abuse. Angelou’s story is a difficult one to read, but told from the heart.
Although they may not all be suitable for younger readers, these are just a few suggestions from both the fiction and non-fiction realm to get an in depth understanding of the African American experience — one we must value in order to understand America as a whole. In the words of historian and Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch, Black History Month remains important “because it helps us to remember there is no more powerful force than a people steeped in their history. And there is no higher cause than honoring our struggle and ancestors by remembering.”
Jonathan Heath is an administrative assistant at the Montrose Regional Library.
