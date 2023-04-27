LIBRARY: Read It! reveals relationships

Library staff celebrate "Read It!," channeling 1980s nostalgia. From left, Laura McLean, Sara Rinne, Amy Dickinson and Addy Robinson. Taylor Evans is on the floor. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Library)
Few things delight more than watching grown-ups mine their memories for the name of the clothing that became legendary in the late 1980s thanks to the rapper MC Hammer. (Think “parachute pants.”)
Introducing people to the weirdly wondrous wizardry of Henson puppetry in “Labyrinth” might come close, as does seeing our coworker Taylor dressed in hot pink leg warmers, awarding a golden goat trophy to a winning trivia team, distributing hundreds of library book check-out cards, and reading reviews of books ranging from western romances to essays on climate change.
Each of the previous experiences came to us courtesy of this winter’s Read It! program, an adult reader rewards program designed to build community, celebrate reading, revel in 80s nostalgia, beat the winter doldrums, and enjoy the delicacies our town has to offer.
The best discovery of all? We truly are a town of readers. The 136 participants of the Read It! program collectively logged 768 book reviews. That averages over five books read per person or over nine books read per day by Read It! participants.
Furthermore, we truly are a town of generosity and community spirit. All those books logged equate to over 100 free scoops of ice cream given out by Buckaroos Slices & Scoops and over 200 $10 gift cards given out thanks to the Friends of the Montrose Library and our local business partners, Cimarron Coffee Roasters, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, Horsefly Brewing Company, Phelanies, Backstreet Bagels, Coffee Trader, Storm King Distilling Co., Colorado Boy Pizzeria, and San Juan Brews.
On top of that, those sweet Book It!-inspired buttons, festooned with gold foil stars, were designed by Jeff Rice, our honorary volunteer librarian.
So many hands and heads came together to make Read It! a rocking success. It honestly takes a village to pull off an engaging and captivating program, and we are so thankful for the support of the Montrose community.
Watching community members come together was another highlight of this program. Whether they encouraged friends and colleagues to sign up for Read It!, formed a trivia team to test their wits at our 80s themed trivia night at San Juan Brews, or attended our Community Read of Station Eleven, we saw groups of friends, family members, and coworkers enthusiastically come together for a common purpose. Maybe (hopefully) it was the love of books but perhaps it also was the desire to travel back in time (a ride with Doc & Marty, anyone?) to the glory days of the 80s.
This is the essence of what we, as librarians, strive to do: build and strengthen community relationships. It is a bonus to get to do this in fun and nostalgic ways!
Read It! also gave us the ability to see what others in our community were reading and perhaps discover a new author, subject, or genre.
Adult Services staff alphabetized all of the reviews submitted and were amazed at both the variety and commonality of books read.
The titles spanned the genres. It was fun to see which titles were trending – how many people, for instance, read Colleen Hoover’s Verity or the Montrose Library’s Book Club monthly selection. Variety is, indeed, the spice of life, or in this case, of a reading program.
Apparently, adults delight in delight, too! Apparently, joy and fun in reading for the sake of joy and fun in reading can be powerful motivators, no matter one’s age. Of course, having tasty motivations never hurt either.
As we move forward, we hope to capitalize on the popularity of Read It! by offering other similarly formatted reading programs geared towards adults. So, be on the lookout for information about our Summer Reading Program and other programming as we head into the summer season.
Amy Dickinson is a Teen Services librarian and Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone