LIBRARY: Reading: A powerful tool at your fingertips

Avid library patrons understand the thrill of reading a good book. Whether you are getting lost in an adventure, learning a new skill or simply relaxing while drinking a nice cup of coffee or tea, nothing quite compares to the engagement and inspiration a book can provide.
Checking out a new book at my local library branch has long been a favorite pastime of mine. In fact, my first date with my husband took place at the Montrose Regional Library nearly 20 years ago! When we had our first child, we were both excited to introduce this activity to our daughter. But, did you know that reading to your infant and/or young child is not only a fun and engaging way to interact as a family, but reading also has a direct causal effect on their schooling outcomes regardless of family background and home environment?
Research has shown that reading to children every day has a positive effect on their reading and cognitive skills (such as language and literacy, numeracy, and cognition) later in life. Further, young children whose parents read to them five books a day enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than children who were never read to. This statistic is known as the “million word gap.”
Another research article found that when children spend 20 minutes a day reading after school, they will acquire 1.8 million words per year! Knowing these striking differences have a strong relationship to how frequently a child has been read to or participates in reading more than family background or home environment, it might not surprise you how much I believe in and support early literacy.
Although the coronavirus may have changed events, activities and programs at our Montrose Regional Library District, it has not stopped the MRLD staff from creating unique ways to provide and instill a love of reading to our community’s children. MRLD offers specific in person library hours as well as curb side pickup and home delivery services so you and your child can continue to check out new materials and enjoy the magic of reading together.
If you have not signed up for a monthly activity bag for your child, sign up today. These bags include age-appropriate activities for your child ages birth to 12. Adult craft bags and teen kits are available as well so the whole family can enjoy remote library programming in the safety of their home. Although typical programming at the MRLD continues to be on pause during the current pandemic, creativity, learning and reading continue to be accessible in our community through these services.
And, if you do not yet have a library card, what are you waiting for? Sign up today and unlock your child’s potential. Reading, what a powerful tool right at your fingertips!
Dr. DoriAnn Adragna is a trustee for the Montrose Regional Library District.
