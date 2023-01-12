Does the Montrose community want more babysitting classes?
Well, we asked, you answered, and thanks to your overwhelming interest, Safe Sitter and Safe @ Home programming is returning for 2023!
If you are not familiar with it, registered nurses designed this program to provide quality, data-driven instruction for young people. Kids in fourth - sixth grades can attend the Safe @ Home workshop to learn safe and healthy home-alone behaviors.
Middle school and high school students can learn about safe and fun babysitting skills at one of the Safe Sitter classes. For fifth graders who take a Safe @ Home class, they can skip ahead a year and go right into a Safe Sitter class before going into sixth grade – even that same week!
Courses this year will be offered close together in January, February, April, May, September and October. So you can take the Safe @ Home class on a Wednesday evening and then complete the Safe Sitter babysitting training the following Saturday!
So what will kids learn in these courses? In Safe @ Home, youths are asked to share their own home-based rules for safety and health. Then, the curriculum adds to that background knowledge with details about cooking or cleaning while home alone, important contact information to have and emergency preparedness procedures. Participants have a workbook to highlight and take notes in during the two-hour class and leave with foundational knowledge to be more responsible in their lives.
Folks who take the Safe Sitter classes get a huge uptick in resources and training from the Safe @ Home program. Basic information about internet, home and personal safety are discussed in class and students go deep into the knowledge bank for childcare, first aid and CPR.
A variety of scenarios and games teach new content and reinforce what has already been learned, like Child Care Bingo and Red Light, Yellow Light, Green Light. Some first aid skills are taught in class and reviewed in the textbook kids are given, like who to call for emergencies or how to treat cuts, burns and bruises.
Finally, the youths learn Choking Rescue and Infant and Child CPR. These parts are taught using certified nursing videos provided by the Safe Sitter organization, but if technology fails then the instructor is certified to teach those skills as well.
Once the open-book review is complete, participants “graduate” from the training with a certificate and toolkit with helpful items to use while babysitting. These programs are offered for youths only in fourth – 12th grades, so if you are an adult looking for similar training, enroll in a private local course or a community college class, or ask if the local recreation center is offering any classes like it.
This program series is made possible by a generous grant from the Friends of the Library group, so please thank them next time you see members or make a point to stop by their April Book Sale.
Because multiple courses will be offered, a running waitlist will be used and you will be put into the earliest available class upon signup. Every course will occur in the library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., and if you are on the waitlist from this past fall, you will be offered space in spring classes first. They are free but require signing up ahead of time, so to sign up, or for more information, please contact James at 970-964-2551 or jstetson@montroselibrary.org.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.