LIBRARY: School newsletter from the library

The New Year is here! While millions worldwide celebrate the turning of the globe annually, this year seems more hopeful. Regarding the library, we continue to offer checkout and delivery services, but there’s a new one coming, too!
Since New Year celebrations often involve new plans or new ideas and the anticipation that comes with them, I want to share a new service that I am particularly excited about. For the past few months, your librarians and school district have worked to identify novel ways for the Montrose Regional Library to support educators in the Montrose County School District. Several options were batted around and may still come about, but one in particular stood out. We all agreed that a school newsletter from the library is a perfect fit for our community right now!
Each seasonal newsletter will cater to the interests of educators in our community! Articles addressing pertinent library tools and services will equip local teachers, school librarians, administrators and students with access to the full scope of public library offerings. Newsletters will showcase new tools and resources in every publication and offer readers opportunities to leave feedback for future editions.
With a growing number of students doing school from home this year, we are thrilled to offer the newsletter in print and digital formats. We hope this will encourage a larger audience to use what the library has to offer. In addition, newsletters will include QR Codes that link to important web pages to the content being read. Through safe and secure internet access points, each QR code will take readers directly to a Montrose Regional Library webpage for added information about the newsletter content.
It is not a big program for the entire community, nor is it a groundbreaking solution to any and every educational issue. It is, however, a great first step to further enhance positive collaborations between the regional library and the local school district. Moreover, by using a tried and true method of information dissemination (i.e. the newsletter) the Montrose Regional Library anticipates a warm embrace of this idea.
What if you are not a public school teacher or parent, can you still get the newsletter? Absolutely! We have many homeschool and private school educators who can benefit from the information provided in this new asset. The Youth Services and Adult Reference desks will have copies available to those who ask for them. To get your hands on a digital copy, call me, James Stetson, at 970-964-2551 and once I receive your name, email address and phone number, I’ll get your copy emailed directly to you. With this new service, the librarians in Montrose look forward to making your lives easier and maybe open some more partnership opportunities in the process.
James Stetson is a youth services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
