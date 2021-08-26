The year is 2017. The MLRD Board of Trustees is at a crossroads. A combination of the recession, the impacts of the Gallagher Amendment and a failed vote to raise the library’s mill levy created a huge financial challenge for the board.
The board created a new strategic plan which defined two pathways: One pathway would reduce services and materials to match the lower expected revenues. The second pathway was to define a clear roadmap to the community that would extend operating hours, purchase more books, add more programs, provide better outreach and improve the facilities. This second pathway included a vote to increase the mill levy for 10 years and we were successful at the ballot box.
Fast forward to 2021. The library is well on its way to meeting all of the goals outlined in 2017. Even with the COVID pandemic, the library is on sound financial footing. We are also open seven days a week, have substantially increased the number and kinds of materials patrons can borrow, improved the internet speed and added hotspots around the area, improved the library catalog interface and are investing heavily in the buildings. We are bringing back programs that were put on hold and adding new services, such as curbside and home delivery that became important during the shutdown.
What’s next? Like many people, families, and businesses, we want to consciously identify what is important to our operation. We have a future with a clean slate and we can become whatever the community wants the library to be. Our mission will always include books, but what else can it or should it include?
We are currently asking the community that very question. Please find and complete our survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DGXWK57 or fill out the survey at the library. As we create a new strategic plan for the library, we want as much community input as we can get.
Our most immediate issue is space. Even with reduced services during the pandemic, we found we do not have enough space to manage materials and programs. So how do we solve that issue? Do we invest in an offsite operation? Temporarily or permanently? Add branches? What would that look like? Reduce services? Prepare to build a new library? Where?
We are already receiving feedback about needing more meeting space, more study rooms and more computers. What is the best way to accomplish that? Do we want different kinds of rooms? A kitchen for cooking classes? A garage for mechanic classes? A community garden space? A greenhouse?
In addition to loaning books, should we look at loaning other things? Small tools? Outdoor gear? Other items that don’t compete with local vendors?
What kinds of programs or classes do you want us to offer? Languages? Civics? Local History? Writing? “How-To” classes such as how to tie a fly, how to identify mushrooms, how to make a souffle? Is it important to you to maintain close relationships with other entities in the area, such as the Recreation District, Montrose Memorial Hospital, the school district and local governments?
We have a rare opportunity to define the future of the library in Montrose in a thoughtful and measured way. As we emerge from the pandemic with a strong financial footing and the Gallagher restrictions removed, we have a chance to create a new the library of the future.
This community has always supported the library and we want to continue to reflect the vision of our patrons. Please share your thoughts with us by filling out the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DGXWK57 or simply send an email to trustees@montroselibrary.org.
Emily Schneider is a trustee for the Montrose Regional Library District.
