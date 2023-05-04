At the end of a long day or week, I can lose my cool over the smallest things, like a red light that’s too long or forgetting my wallet back at work.
Coping with stress and anxiety is common in life and when we react without processing what we are feeling and why, it results in unhealthy behaviors. Such a reactionary, shoot first and ask questions later attitude toward stress is not the only answer.
Often the more stressed we are, the more difficult it is to process information and make rational, coherent choices. Recent studies from top universities confirm that heavy stress over one’s lifetime shortens life expectancy by years and even on a cellular level that is accurate!
When the chromosomes inside your cells split and divide to make new cells, their caps called telomeres shorten. Telomeres shorten so much over time that they stop dividing, and guess what … bodily stress, even at the microscopic level, further shortens those chromosome caps.
So what might we do to lengthen our lives? Develop our social and emotional skills. This phrase is sort of a catchall that includes a variety of skills and behaviors to help us process our feelings. When we stop and think about why we feel a certain way, we can often find the cause of our emotional rage or anxiety and then deal with in healthy, thoughtful ways.
For example, taking a deep, three-count breath in and holding it, then releasing it for three counts refocuses the brain and body on a calming task. Another example is to count backwards from ten before reacting to something or someone, and to make it more interesting, do it in another language to make the brain focus even more.
Then there is a method I use frequently, where I sit in my car and think through the decisions and events I can recall and I deliberately attach feelings to them. That work assignment I completed on time, I congratulate myself for it and acknowledge the pride it gave me. The impatient remark I made to a co-worker, I own my behavior and make a plan to fix it if it needs fixing that day or at another point and time.
By taking a few extra minutes to process my day and feel the feels, as a family member likes to say, I wind up taking a lot less emotional baggage home with me.
The library offers several resources to assist folks in developing social and emotional skills. We have contacts for local agencies like the Center for Mental Health, PEER Kindness and HopeWest. These organizations provide counseling services and other support for short-term or long-term needs.
The number of media resources on the topic is too numerous to go through here, but a few examples include the books “You Will Get Through This Night” and “Your Brain is Always Listening.” Parents can read “The Mindful Child” and “Growth Mindset Activities for Kids,” or share a book with their little ones like “Too Many Bubbles” or “Fish in A Tree.”
Your regional library strives to be a place where everyone’s voice and identity are reflected in the programming we offer and the materials available for checkout. Sometimes that means exercising some self-care or learning something new and difficult to make our lives and our community better. So please join us in upcoming programs and events this summer that will help us all come together.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone