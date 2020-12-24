The winter solstice, on Dec. 21, marks the shortest day of the year. Why not celebrate these short days with some short fiction? Short stories are often brief enough to finish in one sitting, making them a convenient way to relax during this festive and busy winter month.
Short stories have probably been around all throughout human history. William Boyd wrote about that topic in his article, “A Short History of the Short Story.” We tell full-fledged short stories to each other every day. Those stories involve characters, plot tools and constant editing while the person telling the story tries to maintain the listener’s attention and get their point across. Ancient written short stories can be observed in various religious, historical and fictional texts. Short stories were further developed and explored in the early to mid-19th century. The library has many short stories from the 19th century. That includes stories by Anton Chekhov, who is widely considered to be the best writer of short stories due to his bleak and life-like depictions of human nature. Our stories by him include the book “Fifty-Two Stories” (1883 – 1898), and the eBooks titled, “The Wife: And Other Short Stories” and “Selected Stories of Anton Chekhov.”
Of course, we have many modern short stories available at the library and on Overdrive! That includes the book and eBook “No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories,” by Lee Child, a popular author of thrillers. It also includes the book, audio CD, eAudiobook and eBook, “Anything Is Possible” by Elizabeth Strout. Strout is a Pulitzer Prize winning author who is well-known for the descriptive characterization in her novels.
The library also has numerous short stories in the western, mystery and science fiction genres. For example, we have two volumes of the western book “The Collected Short Stories of Louis L’Amour: The Frontier Stories.” Louis L’Amour is a very popular author, in the Western genre, whose stories have been enjoyed for decades. Some of our many Mystery short stories include the book and audio CD “Gingerbread Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke, and the book and eBook “An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good” by Helene Tursten. If you are more interested in Science Fiction, you could check out the book and eAudiobook “The Illustrated Man” by the classic author Ray Bradbury, or the book “Tender” by the award-winning author Sofia Samatar.
Regardless of your interests, we encourage you to end this year on a positive and productive note by reading many (short) stories before it ends! You can find many more books, audio CDs, eBooks and eAudiobooks at our library and on Overdrive. You can also ask any of our friendly librarians for more recommendations.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.