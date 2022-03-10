Are you learning another language?
I practice my skills in speaking Spanish every week with phrases like “Bienvenidos a la biblioteca” or “Les puedo ayudar” and “Usted puede devolver sus libros ahi.”
Welcoming library patrons into the building, asking them if they need help or showing them where to return books are all part of good library etiquette. I am passionate about making community members feel welcomed and valued at the library, especially out-of-towners and non-English speakers. That’s where it comes in handy that I maintain the Spanish Collection of books, music and DVDs for children and families at the Montrose Regional Library.
Public libraries hold information and literature for their communities and are a reflection of the diversity of people that reside among them. In our area, nearly a quarter of the population identify as Latinx and speak Spanish as a primary or secondary language.
The Montrose Regional Library has a large collection of Spanish materials and hold hundreds of bilingual Spanish and English multimedia, such as DVDs and music CDs to be enjoyed. There are novels, non-fiction books, encyclopedias and graphic novels available for patrons to borrow, as well as primary-grade beginner readers and biographies.
But just because it is in a different language doesn’t mean that non-Spanish speakers should avoid the collection. We offer board books and picture books in Spanish and English to accelerate bilingualism with fun, simple literature. ESL and foreign language teachers regularly come in to use the collection, some from out of town because of the variety of titles we have for checkout.
Additionally, parents who want their kids to be bilingual will stop by and pull materials for Spanish and English language instruction. Moreover, there are several books and DVDs designed to teach Spanish in the collection.
As a librarian, I find that most people know what they want when they come to visit us. The layout of your local library makes finding material easy and quick, a feature many patrons appreciate.
Sometimes though, you might linger in an aisle to see what book speaks to you or you’ll wander the DVDs until that “just right” video pops out at you. The same is true in foreign language collections, like the Spanish Juvenile one I work on day-in and day-out. You may not always learn Spanish, but when you do, consider going straight to the Juvenile Spanish collection at the public library for tools to help you in your bilingual journey.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.