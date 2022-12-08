Taylor’s pick: “La Passione: How Italy Seduced the World” by Dianne Hales.

This book is an inspiring overview of Italy’s history and larger cultural influence. The book covers all stages of Italian history, from Ancient Rome to the modern era, and focuses primarily on influential people from various time periods and backgrounds.



