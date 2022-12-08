Taylor’s pick: “La Passione: How Italy Seduced the World” by Dianne Hales.
This book is an inspiring overview of Italy’s history and larger cultural influence. The book covers all stages of Italian history, from Ancient Rome to the modern era, and focuses primarily on influential people from various time periods and backgrounds.
You will find stories about each person’s passionate, driven life, and how they impacted Italy and the rest of the world. Check out this book to learn more about that country’s influence in a variety of areas including art, wine, fashion and more!
Elizabeth’s pick: “The Little Mermaid (Or, How to Find Love Underwater)” by J.M. Farkas, illustrated by Gina Triplett is a blackout poetry adaptation of The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen.
As a child, I was always pretending to be a mermaid. I spent every summer at the local pool and swam until my legs couldn’t hold me up any more. Reading this poem along with its wonderful illustrations, I saw my favorite character with new eyes. This book is for all fans of mermaids, poetry, and finding true love within yourself.
Nancy’s pick: “Chainsaw Man” by Tatsuki Fujimoto.
“Oh look,” you say, “Nancy is talking about Chainsaw Man AGAIN.” Correct, because I believe in speaking the Gospel Truth and that gospel is Chainsaw Man is one of the best manga on the market right now.
I watch the anime; I’m so caught up on the manga I have to wait weekly for new chapters. Power is Best Girl. It’s gory, it’s intense, you are rooting for a 16-year-old who just wants his first kiss if he kills a devil. It never takes itself seriously. All very relatable experiences. I love it.
Mae’s pick: “The Dharma Bums” by Jack Kerouac.
This book was gifted to me by my art/English teacher. Dharma Bums places the main character Japhy, right smack dab in the middle of the Beatnik era as he jumps onto freight trains, climbs mountains, searches for Nirvana, and does headstands to fight his blood clots.
My personal copy is all worn down, and full of notes, as it has traveled with me to LA, Portland, Paradox, Las Vegas, and countless other places.
Molly’s pick: “Queen of the Conquered” by Kacen Callender.
I was immediately sucked into Callender’s adult fantasy novel set in a world inspired by Caribbean history. It follows the vengeful machinations of the ambitious Sigourney Rose, sole survivor of a noble family.
Don’t get me wrong, this book is hard, ruthless, and grimly grounded in human cruelty. In this unflinching start to an excellent duology, Callender exposes and investigates the horrific complexities of colonialism and slavery. Court intrigue, magic, murder and a glimmer of hope, this is a gut-punching read that I couldn’t put down.
Kirsten Seger is head of Circulation at Montrose Regional Library.
