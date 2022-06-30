The most influential books you’ll ever read are the ones you read when you’re 17. I recently made this statement in a book club and immediately wondered to myself if I really meant it. Do I really believe this to be true?
The summer before my senior year in high school I decided to use the free time to get ahead on the reading for the next year, to offset the weight of an ambitious class schedule. There were many of the usual titles: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Great Gatsby,” and Elie Weisel’s “Night.”
Each one of these expanded my understanding of the world around me, far beyond my brief 17 years. I contemplated the different experiences of life determined by race, gender and class, and the horrors of living in a time and place where one’s very existence and freedom is under threat by a tyrannical government.
I remember being particularly fascinated by George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” because like many American teenagers, I assumed freedom was just the way the world operated. I could say what I wanted, go where I wanted (thanks to an ugly but functional Dodge Colt), and be the person I wanted to be. Truth was truth. There was no one telling me “two plus two equals five,” even though yesterday it equaled four.
This novel made me so much more aware that there could be different places and times where my entire existence is determined by the state, and it also made me question my assumptions about my own reality. For as often as this novel is quoted and referenced (or mis-referenced), it definitely opens minds and encourages critical thinking.
But one other novel on the list grabbed me on a personal level like no other: “Grendel,” by John Gardner. “Grendel” is a modern retelling of the classic Old English poem Beowulf from the perspective of the malicious monster who wreaks havoc upon a Danish kingdom.
The cover of the paperback edition I read shows a creature who appears in some ways human and in others like a wild beast, with his head raised to the sky and mouth open as if crying at God. “Ah, the unfairness of everything” he thinks to himself.
While still a monster who kills, hearing from his perspective makes him a more sympathetic and complex character. At age 17 reading this book, I wasn’t thinking at all about the clever genius of flipping this classic tale on its head. I only saw and empathized with a creature who felt rejected, misunderstood, and isolated — in other words, the experience of many a typical teenager. I really got lost in Gardner’s story, and when I came out the other side, I knew I wanted to read more great literature and try my own hand at writing.
Reflecting on that summer, it makes me smile to think about how there are teenagers here in Montrose picking up a book for their summer reading adventure that will change their lives, just like it did for me.
That is one of the reasons summer reading is such a big event on every library’s calendar. Your librarians literally start planning the next summer “adventure” right after the last one has wrapped up.
But back to my question at the top, are those books you read at 17 really the most influential? Perhaps they are, but I know there are other books over the years that have completely changed me by the time I reached the last page, more than I have room to list. So I guess my answer is, “yes, but reading won’t stop changing you.”
Jonathan Heath is communications specialist at the Montrose Regional Library.