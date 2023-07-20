LIBRARY: Sweet summer treats

A sampling of Alpen Confection's treats. Learn more about making sweet treats of your own by checking out the ice cream, chocolate and dessert books at Montrose Regional Library. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
Summer festivities are coming to an end. Whether you’re celebrating the last days of this season with a barbecue or a bonfire, few dishes could be more popular than dessert. The library has plenty of resources and recipes for those sweet treats!
Ice cream is especially suited to this hot weather. “Rose’s Ice Cream Bliss,” by Rose Beranbaum, features a wide variety of classic and original ice cream recipes including lemon ginger, and back road mint chocolate chip!
She also includes a number of “ice cream social” desserts such as ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cake. David Lebovitz wrote about ice creams, sorbets, and granitas, and even frozen cocktails in “The Perfect Scoop.” Both of those books are available at the library.
Cakes and other baked goods are always a welcome treat! In “The Art of Modern Cake,” Heidi Holmon goes over cake recipes and focuses on modern decorating techniques. Check out this book to learn more about sugar flowers, marbling techniques, and more.
“Botanical Baking,” by Juliet Sear, features flowers and herbs as cake decorations. This book will teach you several interesting techniques for applying those plants, and methods for preparing them including pressing, drying, and crystalizing flowers and petals.
You could also try your hand at candy-making. Claire Ptak has written two delectable candy cookbooks that are available at this library. “The Complete Step-By-Step Guide to Making Sweets, Candy and Chocolates” features recipes for a wide variety of hard, chewy, soft or sticky candy. “The Home-Made Sweet Shop” discusses the history of candy making and provides recipes for many classic and contemporary dishes.
You could also visit our exceptional local chocolate shop, Alpen Confections! Lin McKay and his partner, Mike Schafer, are the owners of that family business. Lin grew up here and Mike grew up along the West Coast.
They ran a very successful company in Charlotte, North Carolina and were named the number one sweet in “Food Network” magazine. These highly accomplished chocolatiers moved back to Montrose in 2017 and opened Alpen Confections in 2019.
Next time you crave something sweet, to share or keep to yourself, you could stop by the library for a variety of cookbooks. You could also visit our local shops, including Alpen Confections, for something professionally crafted!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
