One of the best things about bringing the book bike out is getting into conversations with the bookish people of Montrose. The book bike tends to attract these bookish folks, and bookish folks tend to have interesting stories.
It's no surprise, I suppose, that these bookish folks need someone to talk to that shares their concern about the afterlife of their well-loved books.
“Do you still accept donations?”
And I kept answering with the same answer: “Absolutely we do!” I’d say, “The Friends of the Library will take all your books. Good. Bad. Ugly. All of 'em.”
“What happens if they don’t sell, do you throw them away?”
But, truth is, it’s a great question. Throwing away a book is like throwing away a good friend without a funeral. Rest assured, there is no need to worry about your books being mistreated, neglected, bartered, burned, or even misquoted when you donate them to the Friends of the Library.
Any “extra” books, whether from donations or withdrawn from the collection, are first offered for sale in one of the giant, used book sales held right here at the Library (the next one is Oct 6th - 8th).
If they don’t sell there, they are boxed up and shipped to a company named “Better World Books.”
Better World Books is a non-profit organization that helps to reduce the environmental impact of books by reselling used books, donating books to people in need, and recycling books that cannot be sold or donated.
When you donate books to Better World Books, they are first inspected to see if they are in good condition. Books that are in good condition are resold on Better World Books' website or through their retail partners. The proceeds from these sales are used to fund literacy programs and other charitable initiatives.
Books that are not in amazing condition are donated to people in need, such as schools, libraries, and prisons. In the worst cases, they are recycled to create new products, such as bookcases, paper, and cardboard.
Better World Books has helped to prevent over 100 million books from going to waste. They have also donated more than 35 million books to people in need and raised more than $34 million for literacy programs.
Books that don’t sell or can’t be donated are then sent to more partner organizations that recycle and upcycle the books to create new products, such as bookcases, paper, and cardboard. This helps to reduce the environmental impact of books by keeping them out of landfills.
In fact, many of the community programs offered here at MRLD wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the funds collected for used books. And we can all sleep just a little bit easier knowing that our donated books have at least one more life to live, and no book, no matter how well-loved and tattered, ever goes to waste here at the library.
Jacob Wilson is the “book bike guy” at Montrose Regional Library.
