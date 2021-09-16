“With the aurora borealis flaming coldly overhead, or the stars leaping in the frost dance, and the land numb and frozen under its pall of snow, this song of the huskies might have been the defiance of life…”
- Jack London, The Call of the Wild
Even if you’ve never read “The Call of the Wild,” I would bet that its title conjures images — of fierce sled dogs and rough men in cold, inhospitable landscapes. You might even think of its author, Jack London — a handsome and adventurous American original and a legend in his own right.
I confess, I’d never read “The Call of the Wild,” and knew little about Jack London until recently. I’m sure this is something few librarians would admit to, but even as a young reader his particular brand of storytelling wasn’t exactly my cup of tea. Or so I thought.
However, with the library’s recent grant acquisition from the National Endowment for the Arts to present a community reading program – The NEA Big Read – centered on “The Call of the Wild,” I re-examined my feelings toward London and his writing. And what an awakening it has been!
More on that later, but first let me tell you about the NEA Big Read.
Thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, we at the library are so excited to bring the Big Read to Montrose.
We will be presenting 10 months’ worth of programs for all ages between now and May of 2022.
These programs will be wide-ranging: author events, discussions with sled dog racers, explorations of wildlife in our region, discussions of wolves and wolf-reintroduction, photo contests, book clubs for all ages to discuss “The Call of the Wild,” Jack London and more.
We are honored to have many community partners helping us with this project, including the City of Montrose, Montrose County, KVNF and Studio M, the Ute Indian Museum, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, and the Montrose Historical Society.
Thank you to our wonderful partners for helping us bring the NEA Big Read to Montrose, we couldn’t do it without you!
This exciting program is kicking off this Saturday, Sept. 18 with a party at the library.
Join us in the “quad” area – the plaza between Colorado Mesa University and the library- on Sept. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 1 p.m. We will have a barbecue courtesy of KUBC and Cherry Creek Media, treats, games and story times for kids, a craft for adults, informational tables and booths from our partners and lots of fun for everyone. Best of all, we will be giving away free copies of “The Call of the Wild.”
Please join us and help us launch the Big Read by claiming your copy! It’s going to be a wonderful afternoon, celebrating the chance for our community to come together and share a book with one another.
As for my newfound appreciation for Jack London, well, all I can say is that I wish I had started earlier.
After reading the comprehensive biography, Jack London: An American Life by Earle Labor (April, 2022’s Library Book Club selection, by the way) and then moving on to “The Call of the Wild,” I am converted!
The details of London’s life are like a novel in their own right and in his seemingly simple tale of the dog Buck, “The Call of the Wild” had me riveted from the beginning.
I’ll save any more insights for our planned book discussions, including a live discussion on KVNF in October.
I will just say that I encourage everyone to claim a copy of “The Call of the Wild” on Sept. 18 and see for yourselves what millions of readers have known for ages — that one of the most popular, most translated, most adapted and most loved American novels ever written is truly worth the hype.
I hope you’ll join us at the library to kick off the NEA Big Read and celebrate our community reading together!
Sara Rinne is the head of Adult Services at the Montrose Regional Library District. The novel she is currently reading pales in comparison to “The Call of the Wild.”
